Rev. Jesse Jackson, Wife Hospitalized With COVID-19 Complications

48th Annual Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Conference

Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline Jackson have been hospitalized in Chicago with COVID-19 complications.

According to the Rainbow PUSH Coalition (RPC), the 79-year-old Jackson and his 77-year-old wife tested positive for the virus and asked for anyone who had been either of them in the last week to get tested.

“Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both,” the RPC said in a statement Saturday (August 21). “Anyone who has been around either of them for the last five or six days should follow the CDC guidelines.”

Jesse Jackson is vaccinated and took his first dose of the vaccine in January.

“What’s clear is that the scientific community and community leaders must reach out and work hard to ensure that African Americans gain the confidence to get vaccinated,” Jackson said in a statement. “This won’t be easy. But with the leadership of Dr. Corbett and others, and with a new administration getting serious about providing the resources for mass vaccination and for outreach into the communities most impacted, lives can be saved.”

This is a developing story.

