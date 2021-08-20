Melissa’s Pick Hit Of The Week – Patrick Dopson

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Patrick Dopson and Pastor John P. Kee gets us up and moving with “Make It Alright” and it’s been my Pick Hit of the Week. Listen as I talk with Patrick about the new project.

Singer Patrick Dopson has become one of Gospel music’s most eminent and anointed voices. He has established himself as a prolific songwriter crossing cultural and denominational boundaries through musical releases like his OPEN THE HEAVENS (2012) album which included the Billboard hit “Keep Me”. The Stellar Award winner and Dove Award-nominated artist and creative hasn’t released new music since his Billboard Chart-topping radio single “God Is” in 2014. Patrick returns from a 5-year hiatus of recording with a more fervent zeal for life and ministry, and a new single and personal declaration “God Is Able”.

“God Is Able” is more than a new song for Patrick . After a few years of a series of tumultuous circumstances, he believed God was, once again, calling him to release music from his place of brokenness to declare with conviction that GOD IS ABLE.

“It’s been 5 years since I last released music. In that 5 years, I experienced some major lows including a bout with kidney cancer that could have taken my life, a delayed adoption of our second son and the unexpected loss of my hero and musical mentor, my Mother,” Patrick shares. “These events caused me to ask – could my worship go deeper than my pain?”

“In my new single, I felt like David as he began to encourage himself in the Lord,” says Patrick . “I found myself in tears as I began to write my personal encouragement that, regardless of the outcome or my expectations, I realized HE has the final say.”

He continues, “There’s a line in the verse that says ‘your faith gets stronger when it’s built in the dark’. That’s truly been lived out first hand. I hope to encourage others to keep pressing, keep believing, keep serving, keep knocking, keep seeking, and keep praying! At times, we all throw our hands up either to quit or to surrender. Hopefully, listeners will be persuaded to simply surrender to God and declare with confidence GOD IS ABLE!”

“God Is Able” is impacting Gospel radio now and is available on all digital music outlets. Fans can expect a new album from Patrick in 2020.

Patrick currently resides in Dallas, TX and serves as the Pastor of Worship under the leadership of Dr. Tony Evans at currently resides in Dallas, TX and serves as the Pastor of Worship under the leadership ofat Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship .

With a whisper of encouragement from the Holy Spirit assuring him that God would make all things that seemed to be in disarray alright, Patrick Dopson began to write another song. With Psalms 138:8 in mind, Patrick sat at his piano and wrote “Make It Alright”.

Patrick joined forces with Gospel music icon John P. Kee on the single, thus yielding another anointed and powerful hit for Dopson who is a Dove Award-nominated and Stellar Award-winning artist and creative.

Pastor John P. Kee shares this statement about Patrick , “Thank you for letting me be a part of this single. I’ve always been a fan of you and it’s so much bigger than that – it’s about you being a wonderful minister of the gospel and a wonderful husband and father. In this time and this season when there is so much turmoil, I’m honored to say I’m your brother and you are mine. I’m excited about this next venture for you and the gift you are giving unto the earth.

Melissa’s Pick Hit Of The Week – Patrick Dopson was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: