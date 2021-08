Your List Of Upcoming Community Events

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Back to School giveaways, food distributions, Vaccinations and more…. Here are a list of upcoming community events that are free and open to the public for you to take part of. Please keep us informed of any upcoming free events that you or your organization may be having by placing it on our “Calendar of Events” or send it to mwade@radio-one.com.

FRIDAY AUGUST 20 TH – DURHAM COUNTY BACK TO SCHOOL BASH 10AM – 2PM. FREE FOOD, HAIRCUTS, COVID 10 VACCINES, BACKPACKS AND MORE. GIFT CARDS FOR THOSE WHO BRINGS ANYONE TO GET VACCINATED. AT THE DURHAM COUNTY MEMORIAL STADIUM

SAT AUG. 21 ST – 12NOON – 2PM LOST SHEEP MINISTRIES AND NEW GENERATION TEMPLE ARE HAVING THEIR ANNUAL BACK TO SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAY OF FREE BOOKBAGS & SCHOOL SUPPLIES AT 4219 LAKE RIDGE DR. RALEIGH, NC… DONATIONS ARE WELCOMED TO HELP WITH THE SUPPLY – CALL REV. BRICKLE AT 919-917-4665.

SAT AUG 21 ST – NOW FAITH COMMUNITY BAPTIST CHURCH 8933 BUFFALOE ROAD IN KNIGHTDALE WILL BE GIVING AWAY BOOK BAGS AND SCHOOL SUPLLIES FROM 11 TO 3 PM. THIS IS FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. WE ALSO WILL HAVE LITTLE BOSSES BIG DREAM POP UP SHOP. DISPLAYING OUR YOUNG ENTRAPENUERS OF THE COMMUNITY. – NOW FAITH COMMUNITY BAPTIST CHURCH 8933 BUFFALOE RD KNIGHTDALE NC 27545 PASTOR ERICK A BRINKLEY

SAT AUG 21 ST – ARMUNDA HANCOCK TV HOST FREE COVID 19 VACCINATION AND TESTING SITE FROM 10AM – 4PM AT THE PIGGLY WIGGLY – 2412 S. HORNER BLVD. IN SANFORD, NC. WALKINS ARE WELCOMED… CHANCE TO WIN FOOD SWEEPSTAKES.

SAT AUG 21ST – MOUNT ZION RDU – HOSTING A BACK TO SCHOOL BOOK BAG GIVEAWAY. 11AM AT DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR MEMORIAL GARDENS 1215 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. BLVD. – 200 BOOKBAGS WITH SUPPLIES, FREE FOOD AND GIVEAWAY.

