Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Fully Vaccinated Woman Dies 1 Day After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Vaccination clinic

Source: FatCamera / Getty

NewsWatch 12 reported that Saturday in Oregon, the Josephine County Public Health Officials announced the death of two individuals due to Coronavirus. One of the two was fully vaccinated.

One victim, was a 74-year-old man, that tested positive for Covid-19 on August 3rd and died August 12 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass. Officials say he had not been vaccinated for COVID-19.

M.I.A. Dragged For Anti-Coronavirus Vaccine Comment: “I Would Choose Death”

10 photos Launch gallery

M.I.A. Dragged For Anti-Coronavirus Vaccine Comment: “I Would Choose Death”

Continue reading M.I.A. Dragged For Anti-Coronavirus Vaccine Comment: “I Would Choose Death”

M.I.A. Dragged For Anti-Coronavirus Vaccine Comment: “I Would Choose Death”

[caption id="attachment_848767" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty[/caption] While some celebrities and artists with large platforms have been using their influence to inspire, inform, and entertain the public during social distancing, rapper/singer M.I.A decided to go against the trend—and not in a good way. On Wednesday (Mar 25), the “Paper Planes” rapper took to Twitter to give her views on the pandemic from a hypothetical standpoint, saying that if the options to treat and rid the world of the disease involved “getting a chip or vaccine” that she would ultimately “choose death.” “If I have to choose the vaccine or chip I’m gonna choose death – YALA,” M.I.A wrote. “Have a healthy life. Don’t live in fear!” https://twitter.com/MIAuniverse/status/1242788551563128833?s=20 https://twitter.com/MIAuniverse/status/1242808535781715969?s=20 After facing backlash, the U.K.-bred rapper and activist tried to explain her stance on the subject, revealing in since deleted tweets that she chose her views based off of her experience getting her son vaccinated, while living in the United States, that almost landed him in the hospital. “Yeah in America they made me [vaccinate] my child before the school admission,” she wrote, per Billboard. “It was the hardest thing. To not have choice over this as a mother. I never wanna feel that again. He was so sick for 3 weeks then Docs had to pump him with antibiotics to reduce the fever from 3 vaxins.” But fans weren’t buying it, leading for a few to call for M.I.A to be canceled, to which she replied, “cancelling is irrelevant,” before asking fans to calm down and not be so stressed over news regarding the pandemic. “Cancelling is irrelevant! Don’t panic you are ok. You are not gonna die. You can make it without stressing the medical systems. Just breathe. You are going to be ok. You can make it through without jumping in the frying pan. You are fine. All the vaccines you ve already had is enough to see you through.“ https://twitter.com/MIAuniverse/status/1242823226113380354?s=20 https://twitter.com/MIAuniverse/status/1242815993107361792?s=20 Although fans were going on the attack, M.I.A seemingly remained unfazed, reminding fans not to create trigger word out of a conversation before noting that construction workers were still at work, while everyone else is at home. ”Please don’t make breathing breath and air a trigger word rn. It’s stupid,” M.I.A said. “Breathe. For all living breathing species on earth. Respect the air we breathe. Lets talk about all these construction sites still going on rn. Does my word hurt u or all the dust Noise and pollution?” https://twitter.com/MIAuniverse/status/1243487419447545856?s=20 Before concluding her thoughts on the subject, M.I.A added that despite everything going on, one thing is for certain and that is “change is inevitable.” “Change has to come on all fronts. Environment food economic health care Education employment housing our consciousness.” Check out some of the fans’ responses below.

The second victim was a 47-year-old woman, she was diagnosed on August 9th and died the following day at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass.

According to health officials did state that both the woman  and man had underlying conditions, but they were not specified.

The are at least 10 peoplle that have died in Oregon in July that were fully vaccinated.

Fully Vaccinated Woman Dies 1 Day After COVID-19 Diagnosis  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Videos
Latest

Fully Vaccinated Woman Dies 1 Day After COVID-19…

 12 hours ago
08.18.21

Quit Or Get Fired Because Of Vaccine No…

 22 hours ago
08.18.21

Tyra Banks Banks Shares A Natural Hair, Fresh-Faced…

 1 day ago
08.17.21
15 items

Awkwafina Is Getting Fried On Twitter For Her…

 2 days ago
08.17.21

Marlo Hampton Shares Swelling Reaction To A Hair…

 2 days ago
08.16.21

Video Of Trump Bragging About Ordering Afghanistan Withdrawal…

 2 days ago
08.16.21

Fake Vaccination Cards Could Cause Big Problems In…

 2 days ago
08.16.21

Pamela and Javale McGee Are The First Mother…

 2 days ago
08.16.21
Banana Wrapped With Tape Measure

Stop Putting Apple Cider Vinegar On Your Pecker:…

 6 days ago
08.12.21

Tia Mowry Shows Off Her Gorgeous Greys In…

 6 days ago
08.12.21
Close