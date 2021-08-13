Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

NCCU head basketball Coach Levelle Moton talked with Melissa about their 12th Annual Bach To School Community Day this Saturday August 14th at the Raleigh Boys Club.

Listen as he talks with Melissa about the annual event that he has with NBA player PJ Tucker and how you can be part.

* 12th Annual Back to School Community Day

* Saturday 10am – 1pm.

* Offering free school supplies, haircuts, food, games and more…

* Raleigh Boys Club 0 605 N. Raleigh Blvd.

OTHER WEEKEND EVENTS:

• SAT AUG 14TH AT 12NOON – BACK TO SCHOOL WITH SUNDAY SCHOOL PROGRESS HOLINESS CHURCH FREE BOOK BAG GIVEAWAY – SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAY FOR K-12 AT 1118 HOLLOWAY ST. DURHAM. BOOK BAG GIVEAWAY WHILE SUPPLIES LAST ** CHILDREN MUST BE PRESENT TO RECEIVE BOOK BAGS & SUPPLIES.

• August 15 @ 8:30 am Initial Sermon Bro. Joseph Singletary, REFUGE COMMUNITY CHURCH 2314 LA Durham Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28312

