Local Gold Medalist Randolph Ross Jr. Tells His Experience

Athletics - Olympics: Day 14

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

Randolph Ross Jr. from Garner, NC brought home the gold medal from the Tokyo Olympics.  Listen as he talks with Melissa about his experience.

Son and nephew of two former Olympians Randolph or as his mom calls him Jr. got his talent honestly, and now he brings home the gold.

Randolph Ross Jr. attended Garner High School and is currently a student of North Carolina A&T.

He and his teammate Trevor Stewart also a student of NC A&T have made HBCU history.  The two were part of the men’s 4×400-meter relay team in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and each earned a gold medal for their efforts.

According to A&T, those are the first gold medals in school history.

