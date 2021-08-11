Local
HomeLocal

Heat Advisory Today And Shelters Available

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Fan, Temperature, Thermostat

Source: Victoria McGraw @victoriasaidit / Radio 1 Digital

Today and tomorrow (Wed. & Thurs.)  will both feature heat indexes between 105-107 degrees so a heat advisory has been issued for most of the listening area.

On Wednesday Wake, Durham, Chatham, Cumberland, Edgecombe, Franklin, Halifax, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Nash, Orange, Sampson, Wayne and Wilson counties are under an advisory advisory beginning at 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Source:  WRAL.com

Officials say to prevent heat exhaustion, you should:

  • Drink plenty of water
  • Stay in air conditioned areas
  • Stay out of the sun
  • Don’t leave young children or pets inside hot cars
  • Wear loose-fitting clothes
  • Reduce outdoor work as much as possible

Wake County will open cooling stations Wednesday through Friday, offering shelter between 11 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. at:

  • Wake County Human Services, 220 Swinburne St., Raleigh
  • Eastern Regional Center, 1002 Dogwood Drive, Zebulon
  • Northern Regional Center, 350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest
  • Southern Regional Center, 130 N. Judd Parkway NE, Fuquay-Varina

 

Heat Advisory Today And Shelters Available  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
8 items

Hot Buttered Soul: 8 Incredible Live Performances From…

 24 hours ago
08.10.21

Suspected Illegal Vote By Herschel Walker’s Wife Draws…

 1 day ago
08.10.21

‘I Am Legend’ Screenwriter Shoots Down Vaccine Conspiracy…

 1 day ago
08.10.21

R. Kelly Wants Federal Herpes Charges Bumped

 1 day ago
08.10.21

This Black Olympic Medalist Is Turning Her Gold…

 2 days ago
08.10.21

Chucky Thompson, Famed R&B Producer Of Mary J.…

 2 days ago
08.09.21
10 items

Remembering Bernie Mac: A Hilarious Look Back At…

 2 days ago
08.09.21

Data Suggests Police Prey On Drivers In Black…

 2 days ago
08.09.21
10 items

L. Boogie Back: Fans Impressed With Ms. Lauryn…

 4 days ago
08.07.21

Comedian Tony Baker Breaks Silence About His Son’s…

 4 days ago
08.07.21
Close