Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Jeff Johnson Gives 3 Reasons Why He Loves Rickey Smiley On His Birthday [WATCH]

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Jeff Johnson is giving three things that he appreciates about his dear friend Rickey Smiley on his birthday.  Rickey Smiley has dedicated his birthday to giving so Jeff decided to shed some gratitude for him.  He says that Rickey is a giver and he does it when no one is watching.  Another thing Jeff admires about Rickey is that he is always learning from others still at his age and how he takes care of all the children around him.

Hear this birthday bromance below.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

New Rickey Smiley Graphics

Throwback Photos Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

13 photos Launch gallery

Throwback Photos Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Continue reading Throwback Photos Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Throwback Photos Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Jeff Johnson Gives 3 Reasons Why He Loves Rickey Smiley On His Birthday [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
8 items

Hot Buttered Soul: 8 Incredible Live Performances From…

 6 hours ago
08.10.21

Suspected Illegal Vote By Herschel Walker’s Wife Draws…

 6 hours ago
08.10.21

‘I Am Legend’ Screenwriter Shoots Down Vaccine Conspiracy…

 8 hours ago
08.10.21

R. Kelly Wants Federal Herpes Charges Bumped

 11 hours ago
08.10.21

This Black Olympic Medalist Is Turning Her Gold…

 1 day ago
08.10.21

Chucky Thompson, Famed R&B Producer Of Mary J.…

 1 day ago
08.09.21
10 items

Remembering Bernie Mac: A Hilarious Look Back At…

 1 day ago
08.09.21

Data Suggests Police Prey On Drivers In Black…

 1 day ago
08.09.21
10 items

L. Boogie Back: Fans Impressed With Ms. Lauryn…

 3 days ago
08.07.21

Comedian Tony Baker Breaks Silence About His Son’s…

 4 days ago
08.07.21
Close