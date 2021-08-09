This Black Olympic Medalist Is Turning Her Gold Into Good Eats By Buying Her Mom A Food Truck

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Many of our Black brothers and sisters did their thing at the Tokyo Olympics this year, and one in specific was Gold Medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock.

The 28-year-old won her first Olympic gold medal in wrestling, which comes with a nice side of tax-free prize money totaling up to $37,500. So, what does the girl holding the gold get herself with all that cash? Nothing actually — it’s all going to her mom’s big dream of opening up a food truck.

According to People, the Team USA athlete says of bringing her mom’s vision to life, “She’s always doing back-breaking work and … I’ve just seen her struggling ever since my dad died and I don’t like seeing it.” Sadly, her father was killed in a tragic car accident on his way back from one of her matches while Tamyra was still in high school, as reported by Yahoo! Sports.

Her tear-filled moment of victory in Tokyo is put into even greater perspective after reading the quotes below, via People:

“She says now that, had he been alive to see her gold medal moment, he’d have been the ‘loudest’ one in the stadium. ‘He was by far my biggest fan,’ she says, adding, ‘He would be ecstatic.’

Which is just how her mother feels.

‘I made a promise to her and she loves cooking,’ Mensah-Stock explains of the food truck plans. ‘It’s just one of her passions. Growing up, we’d be like, ‘Ooh, mommy, you put your back into this food. Like you literally put your foot in it.””

While they haven’t revealed exactly what the menu will look like, the name for their truck is pretty much finalized as they’re settling on “The Lady Bug.”

Congrats on the big moves, Tamyra Mensah-Stock! Witness her humility in a recent clip after her gold-garnering win below:

