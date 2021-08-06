Free COVID Testing In Wake County

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Wake County offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing at numerous locations throughout the county, including weekend and evening hours. This free service provides an easy and efficient way for residents to learn if they have the virus and help prevent the spread.

There is no out-of-pocket cost, no appointment necessary and you don’t need to bring an ID. Most locations allow you to self-administer your nasal swab, but Swinburne and Vision Church locations will have staff administer the nasopharyngeal (back of nose) swab. You can be tested regardless of whether you have insurance, but those same two locations will ask if you have insurance in order to bill your insurance company. Walk-ups are welcome at all of our drive-thru testing sites! FIND A LOCATION HERE.

