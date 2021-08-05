Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

We Will See Da Brat Open Up About Her Relationship In New Reality Show, ‘Brat Loves Judy’

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Da Brat is coming to the TV screens like never before with ‘Brat Loves Judy.’ In her new reality TV series on WEtv, Brat will be opening up about her life and also her relationship with her girlfriend, Jesseca Dupart.

Though Brat isn’t a stranger to reality TV being seen on shows like “Growing Up Hip-Hop Atlanta” and “The Rap Game,” but with this show she’s taking a different spin. The focus will be on the relationship between the two and how their worlds collide.  

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“This show is going to show the most cream-puffish side of me that the world has ever seen, because I never show that,” Brat explains. “I’ve always felt like I should keep that side for only people that I already know and that love me already. So, they’re gonna really get a serious inside look of my vulnerability, and my love for [Judy].”

 

Da Brat, whose real name is Shawntae Harris, recently shared her coming out story last year and shared how Judy made it a more comfortable experience. The couple lived very private lives and decided to go public in 2020. The rapper spoke about the stigma of being gay in the industry and worried about judgment from her grandmother and her mom, but decided to finally live in her truth.

“It feels good to be able to show the world our love. Hopefully people can relate to what we do and how we move and how we process things and how we conquer things,” Brat told ESSENCE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

 

“They can expect to see two beautiful boss b—hes in love and the things that we go through. Just like regular people,” Da Brat says. “We’re regular people. We have hearts, our hearts get broken, we go through love and we go through pain and we go through arguments and we go through working it out and we communicate with each other and we fix it. And it’s not always easy to be fixed. We’re just being us.”

Brat Loves Judy premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

SEE ALSO:

Before Falling In Love, Jesseca Dupart Says Da Brat Ghosted Her For Months

Da Brat Makes First Daytime Appearance Since Coming Out To Tell Her Story On ‘Tamron Hall’

10 Times Da Brat Made Her Own Fashion Statements On The Red Carpet

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Times Da Brat Made Her Own Fashion Statements On The Red Carpet

Continue reading 10 Times Da Brat Made Her Own Fashion Statements On The Red Carpet

10 Times Da Brat Made Her Own Fashion Statements On The Red Carpet

[caption id="attachment_3109423" align="alignnone" width="683"] Source: Brian Stukes / Getty[/caption] Da Brat has been giving us funkdafied looks since 1992. The Chicago-bred rapper has always stayed true to her personal style. While most women are looking for the perfect hip-hugging dress for the red carpet, Brat is swaggin’ out in a pair of oversized sweats, sneakers, and colorful, curly hair. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! In the 29 years that Da Brat has been on the scene, she has rarely switched it up. There was a brief period where she would hit the red carpet in outfits like a bra top and a form-fitting suit. Those moments were few and far between. What I loved the most about Da Brat is that she refused to conform to the beauty standards that said she had to be ultra-feminine. With a sister like Lisa Raye by her side, she never felt compelled to be a sex symbol.  Mini skirts and ball gowns may not have been her thing, but a beat face definitely was. Da Brat always presented a perfectly crafted face. Her beauty is undeniable, so makeup only highlights her already amazing features. Today, (4/14), Da Brat turns 47. In honor of her special day, we’re highlighting 10 times she showed style consistency. SEE ALSO: What's Trending: Eva & Da Brat Said THIS About Derrick Jaxn Confessing To Cheating On His Wife [WATCH] SEE ALSO: Da Brat's Top Woman Law Violations [WATCH] HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

We Will See Da Brat Open Up About Her Relationship In New Reality Show, ‘Brat Loves Judy’  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest

5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go…

 8 hours ago
08.05.21

Aaliyah & Blackground Records’ Catalog To Finally Hit…

 8 hours ago
08.05.21

Daughter Of Dr. Dre Says She’s Homeless, Claims…

 9 hours ago
08.05.21

The Sky’s Have Not Been Friendly, Frontier Taped…

 10 hours ago
08.05.21

Prayers: Comedian Tony Baker’s 21-Year-Old Son Passes Away

 11 hours ago
08.05.21

Fenty Beauty Made Rihanna A Billionaire

 1 day ago
08.04.21

#BlackTwitter Agrees Sheek Louch Is Still Fine AF

 1 day ago
08.04.21
10 items

Governor Andrew Cuomo “Sexually Harassed Multiple Women” Per…

 1 day ago
08.04.21
16 items

The CDC Put These 16 Destinations On A…

 1 day ago
08.04.21
10 items

Happy 60th Birthday Barack Obama: A Photo Celebration…

 2 days ago
08.04.21
Close