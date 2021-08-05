This Post & Delete Video Sparked Dating Rumors Between Yung Miami & Diddy

There appears to be some truth behind recent rumors Diddy and rapper Yung Miami are dating after the City Girl seemingly posted and delete proof last night.
Fans caught Caresha seemingly slipping after she shared a video of her parked in Diddy’s lap and sipping out of a bottle of his branded Tequila, Deleon. The video went live in Yung Miami’s story for a total of 3 minutes before it got erased, but did she actually mean to share it?
Speculators think the footage was meant for her “close friends” on the app and not for the rest of us to see, but it was way too late. The clip of 27-year-old Caresha and Diddy, 53, canoodling spread around social media like wildfire.
Does THIS look like a confirmation they’re dating to you?
In case you missed it, Yung Miami and Diddy dropped more than a few hints that they’ve had some chemistry. After being pictured holding hands, Yung Miami twerked it up poolside at Diddy’s crib last week. Yesterday, the rapper even gave her rumored boo a shout-out on IG for his Vanity Fair cover story, tagging him on Instagram.
In related news, Diddy’s daughters apparently want him to settle down soon and get out of these skreets, he also clarified his current feelings for J.Lo after seemingly thirsty after her recently, per Vanity Fair.
“His daughters want him to settle down and get out of these streets. He knows what you are thinking, but he says there is no reason to expect a redux of the Diddy-Lopez romance. He and J.Lo are just friends. Of the social media post that set tongues wagging over the summer, he says that it was just a throwback post from a great time in his life. I push him gently on this because the streets want to know.
“It wasn’t no trolling involved, that’s just my friend. And I don’t have nothing to say about her relationship or her life.”
Maybe he’s not into J. Lo because he’s already set his sights elsewhere…
This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.
This Post & Delete Video Sparked Dating Rumors Between Yung Miami & Diddy was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com