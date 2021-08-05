“Working Mom Wednesday” Tip Of The Week

Local
08.05.21
Working Mom Wednesdays

Source: ione / iOne

Today Dr. Allen Mask talked about the Delta variant with COVID-19 and what makes it different, then gives us tips on the best ways to protect ourselves.   Listen in….

 

Dr. Allen Mask completed his undergraduate work at the University of North Carolina and medical school at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine.  He completed his internship and residency in academic internal medicine at the Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School.  After his residency, he continued on staff at Harvard as a Fellow in Internal Medicine.  Dr. Mask returned to the UNC School of Medicine and completed a second residency in Anesthesiology.  He then worked as an anesthesiologist at Alamance Memorial Hospital in Burlington, North Carolina.

In 1985 Dr. Mask opened the Raleigh Urgent Care Center, which remains as the oldest continuing Urgent Care Center in Wake County under the same management.  He also serves as the City of Raleigh Physician and Physician to the Artists for Live Nation, Inc, and is the Health Team Reporter for WRAL-TV-5.

Close