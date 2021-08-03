Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Talk It Out Tuesday: How To Know If You Are In Alignment With Yourself [WATCH]

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

This month’s theme is about alignment and Counselor Yunetta Spring talks about what that means and how to determine if you’re in alignment or not.  Just like your car needs alignment,  your mental health needs alignment.  Being in alignment means that your behavior matches your best interest at heart. Counselor Spring shares that eating, sleepy, mood, and activities play a part in someone’s alignment. Hear how you can determine if you’re in alignment and how to redirect yourself.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER! 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Young black couple talking to each other during coffee time.

Relax, Relate, Release! 10 Ways To Improve Your Mental Health

11 photos Launch gallery

Relax, Relate, Release! 10 Ways To Improve Your Mental Health

Continue reading Relax, Relate, Release! 10 Ways To Improve Your Mental Health

Relax, Relate, Release! 10 Ways To Improve Your Mental Health

Here are some tips you should follow for a healthier, happier you.

Talk It Out Tuesday: How To Know If You Are In Alignment With Yourself [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest

Balance Beam Biles Wins Her 7th Olympic Medal

 5 hours ago
08.03.21
5 items

5 Celebrity Beauties Who Cut Their Hair For…

 1 day ago
08.02.21

Simone Biles Returns For The Final Event Of…

 1 day ago
08.02.21

Candace Owens Trashes Simone Biles For Withdrawing From…

 4 days ago
07.30.21
10 items

Revisit The Best Laurence Fishburne Scenes

 4 days ago
07.30.21

Lil Nas X Responds To DaBaby’s Homophobic Comments

 4 days ago
07.30.21

White Man Stalks Interracial Couple Then Rams A…

 4 days ago
07.30.21

‘Simone Biles Jokes’: SNL’s Michael Che Dragged For…

 4 days ago
07.30.21
Will Smith, Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney star in "King Richard"

Will Smith Is The Father Of Serena &…

 5 days ago
07.29.21

Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Revlon And…

 6 days ago
07.28.21
Close