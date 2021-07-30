A Conversation With Tamela Mann

Tamela Mann talked with Melissa Wade today about her beautiful new project “Overcomer”, and what it meant to her. She also talks about her clothing line, their YouTube channel “Mann TV”, and Madea’s comback!!

Completion is a beautiful goal, yet it can be so hard to attain. It’s something most of us wrestle with throughout our lives and Tamela Mann is no exception. It’s a concept that surfaces throughout her new album Overcomer, a compelling collection of songs that takes the listener on the journey Tamela has been traveling the past few years.

On Overcomer, Tamela has been more involved than ever in the songwriting, lending her input to nearly ever track. Never has her creative vision been more powerful or her heart more open than on this collection of poignant songs. During the past several years, Tamela has dealt with physical challenges including double knee replacement surgery and a dramatic wellness journey, while joining the rest of the country in dealing with the emotional stress of the pandemic and political and racial upheaval. Tamela has sought God’s heart as she’s dealt with both the joys and challenges of life, and pours her hard-earned wisdom into her music.

“On this album, I’m really putting my life into music, putting my heart and soul into words,” the Grammy® Award-winner shares. “It’s me looking at my life and the things I was dealing with and doing what I can to overcome those things.”

The result is an album filled with songs listeners will relate to that offer much-needed hope and encouragement. The first single, “Touch from You,” has already hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel chart, becoming her seventh No. 1 single in the format. Tamela’s hit-laden career includes such memorable songs as “Change Me,” “God Provides” and the Platinum-selling No 1 classic “Take Me to the King” from her chart-topping album Best Days, which was named Billboard’s Gospel Album of the Decade (2010-2019). An accomplished actress, songwriter, producer, and businesswoman, Tamela has earned numerous accolades. In addition to scoring a Grammy®, Tamela is also a BET Music Award winner, Billboard Music Award Winner, NAACP Image® Award Winner, Gospel Music Stellar Award Winner and multiple GMA Dove Award recipient.

