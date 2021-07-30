Local Athlete Competes In Olympic Track & Field

Local
| 07.30.21
Dismiss

Click Here To Listen Live

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt runs during

Source: AFP / Getty

Randolph Ross from Garner NC is running in the Olympics and Melissa talks with his mom Kris.

17 years after his dad raced at the Athens games, Randolph Ross makes the US Olympic team.

Ross attended Garner Rd. Magnet School.

20 years old, Randolph is running on his first Olympic team—17 years after his dad finished second in the 110-meter hurdles at the 2004 Olympic Trials and represented the U.S. in Athens.  Randolph’s father Duane Ross is the track program director of North Carolina A&T.

Randolph can be seen on NBC and streamed on Peacock and is scheduled to run:

400M

7/31  9:45pm

8/2  8:05am

8/5  8:00am

4X400M

8/6  7:25am

8/7 8:50am

Local Athlete Competes In Olympic Track & Field  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Candace Owens Trashes Simone Biles For Withdrawing From…

 7 hours ago
07.30.21
10 items

Revisit The Best Laurence Fishburne Scenes

 7 hours ago
07.30.21

Lil Nas X Responds To DaBaby’s Homophobic Comments

 10 hours ago
07.30.21

White Man Stalks Interracial Couple Then Rams A…

 10 hours ago
07.30.21

‘Simone Biles Jokes’: SNL’s Michael Che Dragged For…

 11 hours ago
07.30.21
Will Smith, Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney star in "King Richard"

Will Smith Is The Father Of Serena &…

 1 day ago
07.29.21

Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Revlon And…

 2 days ago
07.28.21

BoohooMAN Drops DaBaby After His Hateful And Ignorant…

 2 days ago
07.28.21
11 items

Our Favorite Father-Son Pics Of Actor John David…

 2 days ago
07.28.21
10 items

10 Black Women Olympians Dominating The Tokyo Olympics

 2 days ago
07.28.21
Close