Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Simone Biles ripped up the Olympic trials however when she got to Tokyo the US gymnast script flipped and she removed herself from the team competition but her team brought the silver medal home to her. Some thought that Simone Biles would compete in the individual Olympic competition but upon further review of her own personal mental health, Simone Biles, withdrew from the Olympics altogether.

Although Simone Biles is small in body, it takes a big person to step off of the biggest sporting stage in the world because they know their own personal health should come above all else. Gymnastics team USA rode for her but forever rider there is always a mean ‘A’ hater and that means ‘A’ hater came in the form of Candace Owens via her Twitter.

Now the well-deserved dragging has begun of what some call the black white supremacist that probably should stick to political commentating as opposed to being a sideline sports reporter from the comforts of her television. Hell, she probably doesn’t even watch the Olympics.

Take a look at the video below.

Candace Owens Trashes Simone Biles For Withdrawing From Olympics [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: