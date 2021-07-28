Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

With the Delta variant creeping up, coronavirus cases rising, and mask mandates going back in place, things are starting to change fast. Many. companies are debating if they should require their employees to get the vaccine before returning to the office. According to Mayor Bill de Blasio in New York City, all city workers must get the vaccine or get tested weekly.

Some people feel as though it is a violation of their rights, so we’re asking how do you feel about being forced to get the vaccine in order to work?

What’s Trending: How Do You Feel About Corporate Vaccine Mandates? [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com