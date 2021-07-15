Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Money Matters: Jini Thornton Answers Your Child Tax Credit 2021 Questions [WATCH]

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

The government has kicked off the Child Tax Credit to help families during the pandemic with children.  There are many rules and restrictions but money expert, Jini Thornton breaks it down and makes it easy.  The IRS will start rolling out checks to eligible families with children ages 17 or younger.  If you’ve had a child in 2021, your child does qualify but if your child turns 18 this year, they do not.  Hear all of the questions you may have in the video below.

 CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Money Matters: Jini Thornton Answers Your Child Tax Credit 2021 Questions [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Nicole Ari Parker Joins The Cast Of Sex…
 12 hours ago
07.15.21
Healthy Ever After: Why People With Diabetes Are…
 13 hours ago
07.15.21
Budweiser Launches The Notorious B.I.G. Tall Boy Cans…
 13 hours ago
07.15.21
Get Ready For a New Ice Cream Flavor:…
 2 days ago
07.14.21
Chloe Bailey Heats the ‘Gram Up in New…
 2 days ago
07.13.21
Halle Bailey Wraps Up Filming ‘The Little Mermaid’…
 2 days ago
07.13.21
Texas Man Who Waited 6 Hours To Vote…
 3 days ago
07.13.21
Kirk Franklin Surprised With A Gold Plaque For…
 3 days ago
07.13.21
Naomi Osaka Joins the Mattel Family With Her…
 3 days ago
07.12.21
Jada Pinkett-Smith Debuts A Buzz Cut “Willow Made…
 3 days ago
07.12.21
Close