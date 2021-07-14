Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Marvin Sapp has made a lot of changes in his life recently and now he’s betting on himself. Hailing from Grand Rapids, Michigan, the musician and pastor decided to move at the age of 52-year-old and is now the Senior Pastor at Chosen Vessel Cathedral in Fort Worth, Texas. On top of stepping out on faith in his life, he’s doing the same thing in his career.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Below, Marvin Sapp shares all about his new label, Elev8 Media & Entertainment, and how he’s looking for 10 new artists to join a collaborative single.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Marvin Sapp’s Looking For 10 New Artists To Join His New Music Label, Elev8 Media & Entertainment [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com