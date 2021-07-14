Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Marvin Sapp’s Looking For 10 New Artists To Join His New Music Label, Elev8 Media & Entertainment [EXCLUSIVE]

Marvin Sapp has made a lot of changes in his life recently and now he’s betting on himself.  Hailing from Grand Rapids, Michigan, the musician and pastor decided to move at the age of 52-year-old and is now the Senior Pastor at Chosen Vessel Cathedral in Fort Worth, Texas. On top of stepping out on faith in his life, he’s doing the same thing in his career.

Below, Marvin Sapp shares all about his new label, Elev8 Media & Entertainment, and how he’s looking for 10 new artists to join a collaborative single.

The face of Christian music is always changing and it's a change we welcome. Not only has traditional gospel music evolved, but the hip-hop genre of it did, too. There was a time when gospel rappers were frowned upon, but consumers' horizons have opened up and the variety of artists and music keep flowing. Literally! From Wande to Parris Chariz, to newcomers like Hulvey, below is a look at 7 gospel rappers you should be following.

