Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

MJ Rodriguez First Trans Actress To Be Nominated For An Emmy

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Pose star MJ Rodriguez has become the first openly trans actress to be nominated for an Emmy in a leading acting category.

Rodriguez was nominated for outstanding lead actress for her role as Blanca Evangelista, according to PEOPLE  Rodriguez has been a part of the series since its premiere in 2018. Pose ended its run on June 6, after three seasons.

This year, she has been nominated alongside Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country), Uzo Aduba (In Treatment) Emma Corrin (The Crown), Olivia Colman (The Crown), and Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale.) 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In 2014, Laverne Cox became the first openly trans woman to be nominated for the award as a guest actress in a series. She would be nominated three times over the course of the series.

Last year, Rain Valdez of Razor Tongue’s was nominated for outstanding actress in a short-form comedy or drama series.

Rodriguez wasn’t the only star from Pose to receive a nod. Billy Porter was nominated for outstanding lead actor for his role as Pray Tell. This marks his second nomination. Porter won the award in 2019.

The series itself was nominated for outstanding drama.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Porter’s win caused a bit of controversy as people wondered why he, a gay man, was the only one receiving nominations in a show dominated by Black trans women.

Porter’s response left a lot to be desired. He told his costars to essentially wait their turn.

That wait would take two years to come to fruition for Rodriguez.

In May, Rodriguez told PEOPLE that Pose would “leave a lasting legacy” on generations to come. “It will never disappear, it will go down in history.  I don’t think we’ll have the opportunity to do it again. I don’t think anyone will do it like us again. I’m saying that in all confidence.”

LATEST POSTS:

Parental Pride: Photos Of Black Celebrities Supporting Their Queer And Trans Kids

7 photos Launch gallery

Parental Pride: Photos Of Black Celebrities Supporting Their Queer And Trans Kids

Continue reading Parental Pride: Photos Of Black Celebrities Supporting Their Queer And Trans Kids

Parental Pride: Photos Of Black Celebrities Supporting Their Queer And Trans Kids

[caption id="attachment_4555871" align="aligncenter" width="634"] Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty[/caption] One of the biggest cheerleaders you can be blessed with as a queer and trans person is your parents. If you’re a Black parent, it’s especially instrumental. Oftentimes the Black community receives the stigma of being the more homophobic community in comparison to say, white communities. But let’s be clear…. Homophobia and transphobia are rampant amongst all races. The man in the White House proves that white folks are quite familiar with homophobia and transphobia. Since taking office, Donald Trump has passed or promoted sweeping legislation that threatens queer and trans people’s lives. There’s a whole list, which you can check out at the Human Rights Campaign. Meanwhile, one of the biggest hashtags to come out of the 21st century, #BlackLivesMatter, was co-founded by two queer Black women — Alicia Garza and Patrisse Cullors. The movement #BlackLivesMatter would inspire is undeniable, and its leaders continue to be made up of many queer and trans people. With that being said, it’s key that Black queer and trans kids receive all the love and support needed to persist in an anti-Black world and an anti-queer and trans world. As the fight for equity continues for all marginalized groups, many Black celebrity parents are setting the example on how to support your child. Although things like income, culture and access will always impact how a queer or trans child can be supported, sometimes support just starts with celebrating them. Check out the photos below of Black celebrity parents loving their kids and showing their ally-ship with the LGBTQ community.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

MJ Rodriguez First Trans Actress To Be Nominated For An Emmy  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Chloe Bailey Heats the ‘Gram Up in New…
 1 day ago
07.13.21
Halle Bailey Wraps Up Filming ‘The Little Mermaid’…
 1 day ago
07.13.21
Texas Man Who Waited 6 Hours To Vote…
 2 days ago
07.13.21
Kirk Franklin Surprised With A Gold Plaque For…
 2 days ago
07.13.21
Naomi Osaka Joins the Mattel Family With Her…
 2 days ago
07.12.21
Jada Pinkett-Smith Debuts A Buzz Cut “Willow Made…
 2 days ago
07.12.21
8 items
Happy Birthday Charlie Murphy: From ‘CB4’ To ‘Chappelle’s…
 2 days ago
07.13.21
‘Whitey On The Moon’: Gil Scott-Heron’s Poem Resonates…
 2 days ago
07.12.21
15 items
Barack Obama Adds Hits By Drake, SZA, Migos…
 4 days ago
07.13.21
Jodie Turner-Smith Looks Regal In A Custom Gucci…
 5 days ago
07.09.21
Close