Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Get Ready For a New Ice Cream Flavor: Mac and Cheese!!!

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Kraft Heinz Stock Plunges As Company Takes 15 Billion Write Down And Reveals An SEC Investigation

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Two forms of comfort foods are merging together to form a super snack.

It is also a new ice cream flavor that was once unlikely to ever happen, but sure enough, it has now come to life.

Kraft, with the help of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, has unveiled a new macaroni and cheese ice cream that will have tongues intregued.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The limited-edition sweet treat hits store shelves just in time for National Mac and Cheese Day on Wednesday.

Here is the Instagram post below:

It is not sold everywhere as you can only purchase them “inside Van Leeuwen Ice Cream stores and online” for a limited time.

For more info, click here.

Would you even consider trying out the Mac and Cheese ice cream?  There is already pizzas and burgers with the cheesy favorite.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Alex Wong and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Justin Sullivan and Getty Images

Third Picture Courtesy of Instagram and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

10 Easy Melt-In-Your Mouth Ice Cream Sandwich Recipes

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Easy Melt-In-Your Mouth Ice Cream Sandwich Recipes

Continue reading 10 Easy Melt-In-Your Mouth Ice Cream Sandwich Recipes

10 Easy Melt-In-Your Mouth Ice Cream Sandwich Recipes

Here’s something that’s sure to hit the spot on this Friday! August 2nd marks National Ice Cream Sandwich Day and we’ve complied a list of 10 easy make at home ice cream sandwiches that we bet would rival your favorite store brand treat.

Get Ready For a New Ice Cream Flavor: Mac and Cheese!!!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Get Ready For a New Ice Cream Flavor:…
 11 hours ago
07.14.21
Chloe Bailey Heats the ‘Gram Up in New…
 1 day ago
07.13.21
Halle Bailey Wraps Up Filming ‘The Little Mermaid’…
 1 day ago
07.13.21
Texas Man Who Waited 6 Hours To Vote…
 2 days ago
07.13.21
Kirk Franklin Surprised With A Gold Plaque For…
 2 days ago
07.13.21
Naomi Osaka Joins the Mattel Family With Her…
 2 days ago
07.12.21
Jada Pinkett-Smith Debuts A Buzz Cut “Willow Made…
 2 days ago
07.12.21
8 items
Happy Birthday Charlie Murphy: From ‘CB4’ To ‘Chappelle’s…
 2 days ago
07.13.21
‘Whitey On The Moon’: Gil Scott-Heron’s Poem Resonates…
 3 days ago
07.12.21
15 items
Barack Obama Adds Hits By Drake, SZA, Migos…
 4 days ago
07.13.21
Close