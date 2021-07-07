Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 23 “Dating Drama”

Click Here To Listen Live

Have you been submarined or breadcrumbed? The ladies undress some of the newer dating terms taking over and discuss which “dating crime” they have committed.  Plus, we’re taking trips! Find out what not to use in hotel rooms. You NEED to hear this!

We’ll wrap it out with the Final Question To Undress!

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s.  

It’s a new month and a new chance to win a $500 Macy’s gift card! Make sure you enter. Listen out for the keyword in this week’s episode. Head to www.theundressingroompod.com for more information and for your chance to win.

Macy’s is celebrating Black Friday in July!  That means they’re saving us some $$$. Check out some of our favorite deals in our virtual closet at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom .

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcile

@starringlorel

@dominiquedadiva

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 23 “Dating Drama”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Lil Nas X Rocks A Braided Updo On…
 8 mins ago
07.08.21
The Prosecution Will Not Seek The Death Penalty…
 30 mins ago
07.08.21
What’s Next For Haiti After The Assassination Of…
 38 mins ago
07.08.21
Black UNC Students Commit To ‘Holding The University’s…
 40 mins ago
07.08.21
Missy Elliott Directed The City Girls’ ‘Twerkulator’ Video…
 56 mins ago
07.08.21
10 items
Diddy Called A Liar After He Says Sleeping…
 59 mins ago
07.08.21
R. Kelly’s Defense Team Wants His Trial Delayed…
 1 hour ago
07.08.21
10 items
‘Jason’s Lyric’ to ‘The Parent Hood’: A Look…
 2 hours ago
07.08.21
They’re Back! All Six Members Of New Edition…
 2 hours ago
07.08.21
Lamar Odom Just Insulted All Women Who Aren’t…
 18 hours ago
07.07.21
Close