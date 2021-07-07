Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly To Star In Disney+’s New ‘She-Hulk’ Series

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion may be entering the Marvel Universe. According to reports, the Houston hottie will be making guest appearances on Disney+’s new series, She-Hulk.

Michael Roman, who hosts Everything Always on YouTube, shared that one of his credible sources informed him she will be joining the cast of the upcoming series.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“So again, this is coming from one of my very own sources here at the channel in an exclusive,” Roman said. “We are happy to report that Megan Thee Stallion has indeed joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will be showing up on Disney+ in the future She-Hulk series.”

Even though he feels confident in sharing this information, he cautioned everyone to take this information with a “grain of salt” because it didn’t come directly from Marvel.

“Now, I remind you guys here at the channel at least twice a week to take everything — including this video — that doesn’t come directly from Marvel Studios, which this doesn’t, with a grain of salt,” he added. “However, I vetted this with two separate sources involved with the production. I’m almost 99.9 percent sure when I come out and report this kind of exclusive.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Megan thee Stallion is reportedly slated to portray a fictional version of herself on the series in a recurring role.

She-Hulk follows New York City attorney Jennifer Walters, cousin of Bruce Banner aka The Hulk, who became She-Hulk after the green-skinned hero gave her a life-saving blood transfusion. The series does not have a premiere date yet but Marvel Studios CCO Kevin Feige promised that the show’s first season will have 10 episodes, CBR reported.

This announcement comes after the “Girlz in the Hood” rapper won Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration, and Viewer’s Choice Award at this year’s BET Awards. She also recently launched her second collection, a swimsuit line with Fashion Nova.

SEE ALSO:

Megan Thee Stallion Details What She Loves About Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine [EXCLUSIVE]

Megan Thee Stallion Returns To Social Media Rocking A Bikini And Her Natural Hair

The Hotties React To Megan Thee Stallion Flaming Tory Lanez On Album Intro “Shots Fired”

10 photos Launch gallery

The Hotties React To Megan Thee Stallion Flaming Tory Lanez On Album Intro “Shots Fired”

Continue reading The Hotties React To Megan Thee Stallion Flaming Tory Lanez On Album Intro “Shots Fired”

The Hotties React To Megan Thee Stallion Flaming Tory Lanez On Album Intro “Shots Fired”

[caption id="attachment_820614" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz[/caption] Good News, Megan Thee Stallion’s long-awaited debut album has finally arrived, and the Hotties wasted no time sharing their thoughts on it, and its intro track. When the Houston rapper dropped the tracklist for her album, one song immediately stood out to fans, “Shots Fired.” The Hotties immediately speculated that the song would somehow address the Tory Lanez shooting, and they were not wrong. On the track which sample’s the Notorious BIG’s iconic Tupac diss record, “Who Shot Ya,” Megan’s bars directed at the miniature Canadian artist were quite sharp. Megan didn’t hold any punches on the song revisiting the fateful July night when the shooting took place, taking digs at the rapper/singer’s height a few times. On the track, she raps: Imagine n—as lyin’ about shootin’ a real bitch Just to save face for rapper n—as you chill with Imagine me givin’ a fuck it was your fuckin’ birthday You in your feelings, I just thought it was another Thursday Now imagine me cockblocking them n—as, on some dry shit I don’t want you on a bitch, believe you wouldn’t been invited And if it weren’t for me, same week, you would have been indicted (Lock yo’ ass up)…  You shot a 5’10” bitch with a .22 Talkin’ ’bout bones and tendons like them bullets weren’t pellets A pussy n—a with a pussy gun in his feelings Okay, he in the backseat and he keep callin’ me a bitch We all know this shit, I coulda came back with (Lil’ ass n—a)… “Who a snitch? I ain’t never went to the police with no names I thought a bitch that got her chance… “They want me to be the bad guy? Lemme put my mask on I was chose, I ain’t asked to be this motherfuckin’ cold… “I’m a steak, you a side plate, shrimp, stay in your place Real bitch, yeah, yeah, I ain’t sellin’ fairytales… “Kick me while I’m down bad, I remember all that Next n—a sent a shot, I’ma sent it right back.” Well damn. Not much of what Thee Stallion detailed in the song is new. In fact, she revealed as much in a recent cover feature with GQ magazine that had The Breakfast Club in their feelings. Lanez has pleaded not guilty through his attorney on Wednesday (Nov.18) to felony assault charges stemming from the July incident. If he is convicted, he is looking at a maximum sentence of roughly 23 years. You can step into the gallery of reactions about Yosemite Lanez getting dissed and the album as a whole below. DON'T MISS... Megan Thee Stallion Had The Perfect Response For Tory Lanez’s Instagram Live Rant Tory Lanez Charged In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly To Star In Disney+’s New ‘She-Hulk’ Series  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Lamar Odom Just Insulted All Women Who Aren’t…
 10 hours ago
07.07.21
Juvenile, Mannie Fresh & Mia X Team With…
 14 hours ago
07.07.21
5 items
5 Black Interior Designers You Should Follow for…
 16 hours ago
07.07.21
Sha’Carri Richardson Won’t Race At Tokyo Olympics After…
 16 hours ago
07.07.21
Rachel Nichols Benched By ESPN For The 2021…
 16 hours ago
07.07.21
#Justice4Ariel: A Black Mom Who Is Partially Blind…
 16 hours ago
07.07.21
Report: Actress Suzzanne Douglas Passes Away At 64
 17 hours ago
07.07.21
5 Things You Should Know Before You Consider…
 17 hours ago
07.07.21
3 Ways Philando Castile’s Mother Has Continued His…
 1 day ago
07.06.21
21 items
Dress It Up: Turkey Leg Hut Hit With…
 2 days ago
07.06.21
Close