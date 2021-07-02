Bobby Brown Verzuz Keith Sweat Essence Edition Went Down Last Night [VIDEO]

The Essence Music Festival Edition of Verzuz, Bobby Brown vs. Keith Sweat went down last night.
The Whitney Houston proclaimed King of R&B, Bobby Brown and New Jack Swing crooner, Keith Sweat went head to head, hit for hit with a pen and Ciroc on deck during a special Essence Fest edition of Verzuz last night. With Bobby Brown taking us back to Mr. Telephone Man, then paid homage to Whitney Houston while Keith Sweat took us back to the weeding scene in New Jack City with “There You Go Telling Me No again”, before he reminded us that he was the one that brought nasty to the scene then proceeded to loose control while dancing to ‘Freak Me’ by Silk but co-written and produced by Keith Sweat himself.
The Bobby Brown Verzuz Keith Sweat at Essence night started with Nike airing a Sha’Carri Richardson ad with a message of inspiration and encouragement for all to follow their dreams and embrace their individuality with DJ Cassidy on the one’s and two’s. Then closed with a surprise guest appearance of Tank and Pleasure in which Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat passed their mic’s to let the great crooners do what they do, however, the trending line of the event was Tank having to tell Pleasure P “Sing it to them, don’t sing it to me,”. Also, pleasure P had to check the audience and Troll’s letting them know that he was checking some of their comments and if they weren’t clapping they were hating.
Who won the battle? We’ll let you be the judges, give us your scorecard in the comments.
Did you miss it or want to rock out again? Take a look at the battle between Bobby Brown Verzuz Keith Sweat at Essence highlights in the videos below.
The FUNNIEST Twitter Reactions to Bobby Brown & Keith Sweat Verzuz Battle
When the beat dropped on Bobby Brown & Ja Rule’s “Thug Lovin”#VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/PXu3ahb2t5— FACE (@honeybunhead1) July 2, 2021
Keith Sweat and Bobby Brown showing up to Verzuz pic.twitter.com/CzrkEBX9jB— Anthony Moore (@AllThatandMoore) July 2, 2021
LMFAOOOO the best transition ever! 🔥#verzuz pic.twitter.com/OPFyce8bHf— Bre (@BreRaquelle) July 2, 2021
Bobby Brown when it’s Keith Sweat’s turn to play a song #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/4rKe9nkbwM— Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) July 2, 2021
Keith Sweat and Bobby Brown sittin in these chairs like uncles on the porch. #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/rma9eNj3y6— In My Head🧠 (@I_BE_INMYHEAD) July 2, 2021
Keith Sweat on his way backstage. #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/QChVo1zu8Y— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) July 2, 2021
“You know Keith Sweat was almost ya daddy” #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/pBfI5Dqs5y— Sunny ☀️ (@SunnyBunny_54) July 2, 2021
Let me spray my white diamonds perfume and grab my glass of Paul Masson for this Verzuz battle between Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat! #verzuz pic.twitter.com/5KX7hDQbgz— 🖤Tee🖤 (@BaNaNaCoCaInE) July 1, 2021
Bobby Brown giving his all trying to hit notes from 1983 #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/AbTQQgDrce— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 2, 2021
Keith Sweat has looked the same since 1987. I'm honestly impressed. #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/J4S0iOedeM— Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) July 2, 2021
It’s Keith Sweat’s silent shade throwing for me😂 #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/clyHNwx8sf— Babygirl💞 (@TheJWayyy) July 2, 2021
Keith Sweat & Lawrence Hilton Jacobs have never been in the same room. #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/WI48ktwj4I— Ave (@SebastianAvenue) July 2, 2021
Me at home soon as Bobby hit that Verzuz stage#Verzuz #VerzuzBattle #BobbyBrown #KeithSweat pic.twitter.com/q79cRpdIL9— J_1ofakindnocap (@j_1ofakindnocap) July 1, 2021
the real winner of tonight’s verzuz is actually my grandma, who once bailed keith sweat outta jail and is thanked in the liner notes of a bobby brown album— hot girl midsommar (@verymimi) July 2, 2021
Me when that Keith Sweat “Nobody” comes on #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/oKzr7F0rAC— CyclopsIsBetterThanWolverine (@Krakoan4Life) July 2, 2021
Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat after every song: #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/zd3O3sQWv4— King Mari (@KohriAmari) July 2, 2021
“Keith Sweat coulda had all of this right HERE.” -Somebody’s Mama #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/VznOBq8zWn— Sunny ☀️ (@SunnyBunny_54) July 2, 2021
Keith sweat sound like the drunk uncle at the function that start singing over everybody like he really got vocals 🤣— Yeezy🌹 (@OfficialLanye) July 2, 2021
Me during all Keith Sweat songs:#VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/2EH0saZ6y3— Madison Monroe (@MadisonM_Monroe) July 2, 2021
One thing about Bobby Brown is that he ALWAYS put on a show 🕺🏿 #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/wk3VTuZy4T— Justin 🍄 (@fastorangecar) July 2, 2021
Lmaoooooo Keith Sweat is singing to the Ciroc 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#Verzuz pic.twitter.com/XjUly49eyR— Pfizer Papi aka B E A N Z (@photosbybeanz83) July 2, 2021
My mom over here making sure I'm not talking shit about Bobby Brown.#Verzuz #verzuzbattle pic.twitter.com/E0QxCDNQHK— ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) July 2, 2021
We did not need Tank & Pleasure P on stage. #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/eems8HQpi0— denise huxtable (@jayvee1293) July 2, 2021
If it’s one thing Bobby Brown is going to do he is going to STEP! #EssenceFest #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/qSDgRSBRZC— ESSENCE (@Essence) July 2, 2021
Me watching this #VERZUZ waiting for Bobby Brown to do the ghostbusters song pic.twitter.com/xCYNq2mwlj— CyclopsIsBetterThanWolverine (@Krakoan4Life) July 2, 2021
Bobby Brown Verzuz Keith Sweat Essence Edition Went Down Last Night [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com