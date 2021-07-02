Entertainment News
King of Prussia Mall Karen Screams at Customer, “You Hate White People” [Video]

Old Navy 2017 Black Friday Shopping

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

Nogunzone posted a video of a white employee at Cosmo Prof Beauty in the King of Prussia Mall getting frisky with a customer over a return. Instead of looking for a solution the Karen-like employee flipped the script and told the customer that she “hates white people”. The employee continued her rant stating, the black woman watches too much CNN and that is why she does not like white people.

In the video, it did not appear the customer said anything about disliking any race of people.

There has not been any official statement made from Cosmo Prof Beauty or The King of Prussia mall regarding the employee’s future with the company. More details to come as the story develops.

King of Prussia Mall Karen Screams at Customer, "You Hate White People" [Video]

