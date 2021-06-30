Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Conviction Overturned By Court

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Sentence Announced In Bill Cosby Trial

Source: Handout / Getty

The Pennsylvania State Supreme Court overturned Bill Cosby‘s 2018 conviction on sexual assault charges, clearing the way for the 83-year-old comedian to be freed from prison.

According to WKYC in Philadelphia, Cosby will walk out of a state prison a free man after his lawyers appealed to the court and argued Cosby’s entire life was put on trial that caused him to suffer unquantifiable prejudice.

In an opinion issued by the court, the court agreed to review two pieces of the case Cosby’s lawyers challenged last June. The first involved the judge’s decision to let prosecutors call five other accusers of Cosby’s. The other examined Cosby’s argument he had an agreement with a former prosecutor he’d never be charged for any of his alleged crimes.

RELATED: Bill Cosby Parole Request Denied By Pennsylvania Board Over Refusal To Attend Therapy Program

Cosby was convicted in 2018 on three aggravated indecent assault counts. The court deemed Cosby a ‘sexually violent predator’ for posing an ‘imminent safety risk to women.’

He was up for parole last year but was denied a conditional release due to his refusal to attend a treatment program for sex offenders and he was also given a negative recommendation by the Pennsylvania Board of Corrections.

This story is developing.

Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Conviction Overturned By Court  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Tracee Ellis Ross Teams Up With Oprah To…
 2 hours ago
06.30.21
Coi Leray Is Tired Of Being Body Shamed…
 23 hours ago
06.29.21
Veteran Radio Jock Miss Jones Hints At Past…
 1 day ago
06.29.21
Jennifer Hudson Says Aretha Franklin Inspired “The Gospel”…
 1 day ago
06.29.21
R.I.P. ‘COPS’ Mastermind John Langley Has Died at…
 1 day ago
06.29.21
Actress and Social Media Mogul Tabitha Brown Partners…
 2 days ago
06.28.21
Family Of Quintez Brown Asks Louisville Community To…
 2 days ago
06.28.21
Cardi B Reveals Baby Bump In Bejeweled Bodysuit…
 3 days ago
06.27.21
Derek Chauvin Booking Photo
Former Officer Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 22.5 Years…
 5 days ago
06.25.21
13 items
#RIP To The King Of Pop: 13 Michael…
 5 days ago
06.25.21
Close