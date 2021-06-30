Local
HomeLocal

List Of Fireworks In The Triangle

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
People watch fireworks at the Arch in St

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

 

Here’s where you can see July 4th fireworks near Raleigh, Durham and Fayetteville.

RALEIGH

The City of Raleigh have its 4th of July Fireworks Display near the Carter-Finley Stadium and PNC Arena Complex on Sunday.

DURHAM

The Durham Bulls are celebrating with post-game fireworks shows on Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4 presented by Carolina Packers.

FAYETTEVILLE/FORT BRAGG

The parade field opens at 3 p.m. The Foreigner concert begins at 8:15 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m.

CARY

Koka Booth Amphitheatre will host a celebration. Music from the main stage will begin at 5:45 p.m. with the Cary Town Band followed by the North Carolina Symphony at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks will start around 9:25 p.m. Lawn seating is free and tables are available for purchase.

CHAPEL HILL

You can view the fireworks from Southern Community Park. Bring blankets and chairs. Event parking opens at 7 p.m. Fireworks display begins at 9:20 p.m

HOLLY SPRINGS

The Holly Springs celebration will take place at Jefferson L. Sugg Farm at Bass Lake Park on Monday, July 5. The celebration kicks off at 6 p.m. at Sugg Farm, 2401 Grigsby Ave. The firework show will start around at 9:15 p.m.

WAKE FOREST

The Fireworks Spectacular will happen Saturday, July 3. The event is free and open to the public and will take place inside Husky Stadium on the campus of Heritage High School, 1150 Forestville Road. Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. and the fireworks show will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Source:  ABC11.com

 

List Of Fireworks In The Triangle  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Conviction Overturned By Court
 49 mins ago
06.30.21
Tracee Ellis Ross Teams Up With Oprah To…
 3 hours ago
06.30.21
Coi Leray Is Tired Of Being Body Shamed…
 24 hours ago
06.29.21
Veteran Radio Jock Miss Jones Hints At Past…
 1 day ago
06.29.21
Jennifer Hudson Says Aretha Franklin Inspired “The Gospel”…
 1 day ago
06.29.21
R.I.P. ‘COPS’ Mastermind John Langley Has Died at…
 1 day ago
06.29.21
Actress and Social Media Mogul Tabitha Brown Partners…
 2 days ago
06.28.21
Family Of Quintez Brown Asks Louisville Community To…
 2 days ago
06.28.21
Cardi B Reveals Baby Bump In Bejeweled Bodysuit…
 3 days ago
06.27.21
Derek Chauvin Booking Photo
Former Officer Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 22.5 Years…
 5 days ago
06.25.21
Close