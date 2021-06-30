List Of Fireworks In The Triangle

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Here’s where you can see July 4th fireworks near Raleigh, Durham and Fayetteville.

RALEIGH

The City of Raleigh have its 4th of July Fireworks Display near the Carter-Finley Stadium and PNC Arena Complex on Sunday.

DURHAM

The Durham Bulls are celebrating with post-game fireworks shows on Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4 presented by Carolina Packers.

FAYETTEVILLE/FORT BRAGG

The parade field opens at 3 p.m. The Foreigner concert begins at 8:15 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m.

CARY

Koka Booth Amphitheatre will host a celebration. Music from the main stage will begin at 5:45 p.m. with the Cary Town Band followed by the North Carolina Symphony at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks will start around 9:25 p.m. Lawn seating is free and tables are available for purchase.

CHAPEL HILL

You can view the fireworks from Southern Community Park. Bring blankets and chairs. Event parking opens at 7 p.m. Fireworks display begins at 9:20 p.m

HOLLY SPRINGS

The Holly Springs celebration will take place at Jefferson L. Sugg Farm at Bass Lake Park on Monday, July 5. The celebration kicks off at 6 p.m. at Sugg Farm, 2401 Grigsby Ave. The firework show will start around at 9:15 p.m.

WAKE FOREST

The Fireworks Spectacular will happen Saturday, July 3. The event is free and open to the public and will take place inside Husky Stadium on the campus of Heritage High School, 1150 Forestville Road. Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. and the fireworks show will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.

