Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Today is the 2nd and final day of the job fair being held at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh.

Nearly 40 businesses are looking to hire full-time, part-time and holiday positions for its retail and restaurant industries.

The fair will run today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the following stores will be accepting applications:

Crabtree

Verizon

Southern Marsh

Brooks Brothers

T-Mobile

Crew

Best Buy

Ann Taylor

Tommy Bahama

Chapel Hill Tire

Soma

Sephora

Kay Jewelers

White House Black Market

My Eye Dr.

Soma

Bailey’s Fine Jewelry

Lovesac

Macy’s

Bath and Body Works (Lower Level)

Carmen! Carmen!

Tuft and Needle

Altar’d State

Soft Kicks

Dippin’ Dots

Fox Eye Care Center

Express

LensCrafters

You Love Selfies

Francesca’s

Oakley

The Children’s Place

Zale’s

Dakota Watch

Hollister

Kanki Japanese House of Steaks & Sushi

Yankee Candle

Something Custom Printed

Starbucks

Source: ABC.com

Job Fair At Crabtree Valley Mall was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: