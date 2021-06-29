Local
Job Fair At Crabtree Valley Mall

FCBC Community Job Fair

Source: U-Flo / U-Flo

Today is the 2nd and final day of the job fair being held at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh.

Nearly 40 businesses are looking to hire full-time, part-time and holiday positions for its retail and restaurant industries.

The fair will run today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the following stores will be accepting applications:

  • Crabtree
  • Verizon
  • Southern Marsh
  • Brooks Brothers
  • T-Mobile
  • Crew
  • Best Buy
  • Ann Taylor
  • Tommy Bahama
  • Chapel Hill Tire
  • Soma
  • Sephora
  • Kay Jewelers
  • White House Black Market
  • My Eye Dr.
  
  • Bailey’s Fine Jewelry
  • Lovesac
  • Macy’s
  • Bath and Body Works (Lower Level)
  • Carmen! Carmen!
  • Tuft and Needle
  • Altar’d State
  • Soft Kicks
  • Dippin’ Dots
  • Fox Eye Care Center
  • Express
  • LensCrafters
  • You Love Selfies
  • Francesca’s
  • Oakley
  • The Children’s Place
  • Zale’s
  • Dakota Watch
  • Hollister
  • Kanki Japanese House of Steaks & Sushi
  • Yankee Candle
  • Something Custom Printed
  • Starbucks

Source:  ABC.com

 

Job Fair At Crabtree Valley Mall  was originally published on thelightnc.com

