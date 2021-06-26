REGISTER TO WIN: The Tribute Concert and Summer Jam

The Tribute Concert and Summer Jam Register to Win Winning Weekend from June 26, 2021, to June 27, 2021. Ten winners will each be awarded a pair of tickets to A TRIBUTE to Earth, Wind and Fire and Motown Soul on July 17th at Koka Booth Amphitheater PLUS a pair of tickets to Summer Jam Concert Rock, Funk, and Soul featuring Jeffrey Osbourne and Mother’s Finest August 13th at Koka Booth Amphitheater in Cary.