Nick Cannon’s father, James Cannon is speaking on his son reproducing a plethora of kids at the same time. Nick claims that he’s dealing with a lot of health issues and basically is living life to the fullest. In a recent interview, he explained, “When you experience near-death situations – life-threatening situations – it’s honest, it’s real. I feel like ‘Yo, I’m running out of time.’ Every time I think I’m doing good, then I got to go back to the f***ing hospital. Almost died this time [due to] the blood clots and s**t.”

Well now Nick’s father is putting in his two cents and he says, the real reason is that Nick is pro-life. James says that he’s against abortion and believes that children are a blessing.

‘I believe children are blessings. And I teach my son, “Make as much money as you can, and have as many children as you can,”‘ he said. “If a woman is worth having sex with, she’s worth having a baby with.” That’s what I’m teaching my sons. Let her be of quality, don’t sleep with women you wouldn’t have babies with, you’re tripping.’

Hear how the show feels about this perspective and also what Wendy Williams had to say about Da Brat.

Gary’s Tea: Nick Cannon’s Father Says THIS Is The REAL Reason He’s Having So Many Kids [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com