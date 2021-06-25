Travis Greene Releases New Song “Hold On Me” Today!

Travis Greene talks to Melissa Wade about his new single “Hold On Me”, which was released this morning and it features John P. Kee and Kirk Franklin.

TRAVIS GREENE:

-Chart-topping recording artist Travis Greene is a 5-time GRAMMY® Award nominee. He is an 11-time Stellar Award winner, 2-time Dove Award winner and a Billboard Music Award winner.

-”Hold on Me” (feat. Kirk Franklin and John P. Kee) is his new single from his upcoming new album Oil & Water. It follows his previously released new song from his album, the holiday anthem “Easter” (feat. Todd Dulaney).

-Travis has five #1 singles at Gospel radio, including “Good & Loved” (feat. DOE), “Won’t Let Go,” “You Waited,” and the RIAA-Certified Gold hits “Made a Way,” and “Intentional”. (RIAA-Certified Gold® for a half-million in sales)

-Travis is nominated for the upcoming Stellar Gospel Music Awards, in the category of Contemporary Male Gospel Artist of the Year, for his most recent album Broken Record.

– Travis and his wife, Dr. Jackie Greene, are co-founders and co-pastors of Forward City, the church they planted in Columbia, SC. Their vision is to see the unchurched and over-churched move forward with God.

– God and His grace has always been a part of Travis’ life, from birth. Besides his incredible testimonies of his survival at birth and the accident he suffered in childhood when he was 4 years old, he grew up with his mother working in ministry, as a minister and choir director. He has worked as a youth pastor and worship director. He spent formative years growing up in Warner Robins, GA and graduated from Georgia Southern University.

