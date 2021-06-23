Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s – Episode 21 “Girl, Leave Him”

Click Here To Listen Live

 

 

There is a lot to undress this week. The trio discusses the Megan Thee Stallion and Da Baby beef on Twitter, celebrity cheating scandals, and more.  Plus, guess which popular NY rappers were allegedly in a relationship? The ladies have all the tea and break down the viral rumors of the week.

We’ll wrap it out with the guys shooting their shot in Lore’ls DMs and the Final Question To Undress!  Hint: It involves broke men.

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s.

It’s a new chance to win this month’s $500 Macy’s gift card! Did you enter yet? Listen out for the keyword in this week’s episode. Head to www.theundressingroompod.com for more information and for your chance to win.

The 4th of July is coming up! Get all of your holiday outfits and patio furniture together to enjoy the fam. Check out some of the items we put in our virtual closet at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom .

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcile

@starringlorel

@dominiquedadiva

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s – Episode 21 “Girl, Leave Him”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Ralph Lauren Is The Newest Sponsor Of The…
 17 hours ago
06.23.21
DMX To Be Honored With A Special Tribute…
 17 hours ago
06.23.21
Chris Brown, Once Again, Accused Of Assaulting Woman…
 2 days ago
06.22.21
Usain Bolt & Kasi Bennett Share Photos Of…
 2 days ago
06.22.21
New Book Uncovers Donald Trump’s Saltiness Towards Black…
 2 days ago
06.22.21
10 items
10 Times Porsha Williams Gave Us Soft And…
 2 days ago
06.22.21
20 items
Here’s How Your Favorite Famous Dads Celebrated Father’s…
 2 days ago
06.22.21
Tristan Thompson & Khloé Kardashian Split Yet Again…
 2 days ago
06.22.21
15 items
Twitter Drags Reality Star For Skin Bleaching Announcement
 2 days ago
06.22.21
SMH: ‘Juneteenth’ Video Shows People Twerking On Ambulance…
 2 days ago
06.22.21
Jury Chooses To Convict Ex-St. Louis Police Officer…
 2 days ago
06.22.21
Dave Chappelle Closes Out Tribeca Film Festival With…
 3 days ago
06.21.21
10 items
Azealia Banks Snatched Candace Owens By Barely There…
 3 days ago
06.21.21
15 items
Macy Gray Pens Op-Ed Calling For U.S. Flag…
 3 days ago
06.21.21
Close