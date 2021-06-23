Local
Black Music And Entertainment Walk Of Fame Honors Pastor Caesar

Shirley Caesar

Source: Shirley Caesar / Shirley Caesar

On June 17th Pastor Shirley Caesar along with eleven other inductees such as Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Quincy Jones, Stevie Wonder, James Brown, Missy Elliott, Kirk Franklin, OutKast, Usher, Otis Redding, and Sean Combs, were honored in Atlanta for Black Music and Entertainment’s Walk of Fame.

Pastor Caesar received a CROWN JEWEL OF EXCELLENCE emblem which is embedded in the sidewalk outside of the Mercedes Benz stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

LOCALLY:  The Mt. Calvary Word of Faith will celebrate this occasion on Sunday July 27th at 12noon at Mt. Calvary Word of Faith Church, 3100 Sanderford Rd. in Raleigh.

The Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame is synonymous to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but specifically recognizes African Americans who are outstanding in music and entertainment and have influenced Black culture, the country and the world.

The walk of fame is a collaboration between the Georgia Entertainment Caucus and the Black American Music Association. Plans call for at least an annual – if not twice-yearly – ceremony to honor Black entertainment greatness with plaques installed along the sidewalk.

Missy Elliott, Shirley Caesar among the honorees in attendance.

 

Source:  AJC.com; Atlanta 46 News

Black Music And Entertainment Walk Of Fame Honors Pastor Caesar  was originally published on thelightnc.com

