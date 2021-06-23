Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ralph Lauren Is The Newest Sponsor Of The G2 Esports Team [Video]

Unique content, virtual events and more.

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
New York Fashion Week Winter 2018 - Ralph Lauren - Runway

Source: FashionPPS/WENN.com / WENN

The iconic Polo horseman logo is about to add some elegance to the pro gaming community. Ralph Lauren is now a sponsor of the G2 Esports gaming organization.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

As spotted on Hypebeast the beloved American apparel brand is staking its flag further into the sports sector. This week they announced a partnership with the world’s largest gaming organization, G2. According to the official press release, Ralph Lauren will become the “exclusive fashion outfitter” of the G2 team. The deal will also gives room for both entities to curate unique campaigns, events, and digital activations throughout Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and so on.

“Our partnership with G2 will further the progress we are making to bring our powerful heritage brand to life in authentic ways across new platforms,” Ralph Lauren Chief Digital & Content Officer Alice Delahunt said in a press release. “It also underlines our commitment to engage new consumers — including a generation of digital-natives who participate in gaming as a world-class sport and for entertainment.”

Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodriguez, Founder, and CEO of G2 Esports expressed his excitement about the partnership. “Today is one of the most special days in my life and G2’s history. A brand I have loved for many years is now part of the G2 family. Ralph Lauren has entered the world of gaming in partnership with G2, and nothing makes us happier and prouder than to be able to execute on their strategy while doing our thing” he said. “With their support, we will continue to thrive and elevate the way we entertain you. As a lifelong gamer and proud founding CEO, seeing Ralph Lauren enter this industry is an incredible moment I will never forget. I could not be more excited to share with all of you what’s coming.”

The partnership is already well underway with G2-repped League of Legends front man Martin ‘Rekkles’ Larsson staring in Ralph Lauren’s most recent photo campaign for their 2021 Wimbledon tennis collection. You can watch the full Ralph Lauren x G2 Esports announcement video below.

Photo: Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Is The Newest Sponsor Of The G2 Esports Team [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Ralph Lauren Is The Newest Sponsor Of The…
 5 hours ago
06.23.21
Chris Brown, Once Again, Accused Of Assaulting Woman…
 1 day ago
06.22.21
Usain Bolt & Kasi Bennett Share Photos Of…
 1 day ago
06.22.21
New Book Uncovers Donald Trump’s Saltiness Towards Black…
 1 day ago
06.22.21
10 items
10 Times Porsha Williams Gave Us Soft And…
 1 day ago
06.22.21
20 items
Here’s How Your Favorite Famous Dads Celebrated Father’s…
 1 day ago
06.22.21
Tristan Thompson & Khloé Kardashian Split Yet Again…
 1 day ago
06.22.21
15 items
Twitter Drags Reality Star For Skin Bleaching Announcement
 1 day ago
06.22.21
SMH: ‘Juneteenth’ Video Shows People Twerking On Ambulance…
 1 day ago
06.22.21
Jury Chooses To Convict Ex-St. Louis Police Officer…
 2 days ago
06.22.21
Dave Chappelle Closes Out Tribeca Film Festival With…
 2 days ago
06.21.21
10 items
Azealia Banks Snatched Candace Owens By Barely There…
 2 days ago
06.21.21
15 items
Macy Gray Pens Op-Ed Calling For U.S. Flag…
 2 days ago
06.21.21
10 items
Drake Caught Talking to a Basketball Mom Courtside-…
 2 days ago
06.21.21
Close