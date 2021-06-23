Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The beloved rap legend DMX will be the subject of a special tribute to take place during the 2021 BET Awards.

The segment honoring the life and career of the Yonkers, New York musician was announced today (June 22nd) through a press release from the network. Swizz Beatz, the renowned producer and DMX’s long time friend is curating the entire production. Veteran choreographer and video director Fatima Robinson, the mind behind some of the culture’s iconic videos like Michael Jackson’s “Remember The Time” and other artists from Kendrick Lamar to Aaliyah to Sade, will be serving as creative director for the segment. Artists that will be performing during the tribute include Busta Rhymes, Method Man, the Griselda crew and Swizz Beatz. Actor Michael K. Williams will also make a special appearance during the tribute.

The tribute segment is slated to feature DMX’s most popular songs, including “What’s My Name?”, “Slippin’”, and “X Gon’ Give It To Ya”. It will also include a new song from the late rapper’s upcoming posthumous album, Exodus. The album’s title is inspired by sharing the same name of DMX’s youngest child, and it will be the first album by him released on the Def Jam label since Grand Champ back in 2003. The anticipated album also features artwork by photographer Jonathan Mannion.

“We look forward to celebrating DMX’s indelible mark in music and pop culture.”, said Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. “DMX inspired fans around the world with his signature raspy voice, the delivery of raw emotion through his lyrics and performances, and his giving spirit. We are proud to pay our respects to a hip-hop legend on our biggest stage, the BET Awards.”

The 2021 BET Awards will take place on Sunday, June 27th at 8:00 PM ET/PT.

DMX To Be Honored With A Special Tribute at the 2021 BET Awards was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: