President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign

During a 2 minute prerecorded video, President Joe Biden expressed his support of some of the issues that are central to Rev. William Barber’s Poor People’s Campaign.

The President showed support for issues such as:  $15 minimum wage, expanding health care benefits and protecting voting rights.

Biden will visit North Carolina on Thursday, June 24th.

Read more at source:  religionnews.com

 

President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign  was originally published on thelightnc.com

