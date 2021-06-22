Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Front Page News: Carl Nassib Becomes First Active NFL Player To Publicly Announces He’s Gay [WATCH]

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Yesterday, Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib became the first active N.F.L. player to publicly say he’s gay.

“I just want to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay,” Nassib said on his Instagram. “I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that like one day videos like this and the whole coming-out process are just not necessary, but until then I’m going to do my best and my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting, that’s compassionate.”

He is also donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project, which is the number one nonprofit group that focuses on suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning youth.

Hear these stories and more in the Front Page News.

 CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER! 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

2012 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

Out Of The Closet: 16 Gay Black Celebrities

23 photos Launch gallery

Out Of The Closet: 16 Gay Black Celebrities

Continue reading Out Of The Closet: 16 Gay Black Celebrities

Out Of The Closet: 16 Gay Black Celebrities

Front Page News: Carl Nassib Becomes First Active NFL Player To Publicly Announces He’s Gay [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Chris Brown, Once Again, Accused Of Assaulting Woman…
 3 hours ago
06.22.21
Usain Bolt & Kasi Bennett Share Photos Of…
 3 hours ago
06.22.21
New Book Uncovers Donald Trump’s Saltiness Towards Black…
 4 hours ago
06.22.21
10 items
10 Times Porsha Williams Gave Us Soft And…
 4 hours ago
06.22.21
20 items
Here’s How Your Favorite Famous Dads Celebrated Father’s…
 4 hours ago
06.22.21
Tristan Thompson & Khloé Kardashian Split Yet Again…
 4 hours ago
06.22.21
15 items
Twitter Drags Reality Star For Skin Bleaching Announcement
 5 hours ago
06.22.21
SMH: ‘Juneteenth’ Video Shows People Twerking On Ambulance…
 5 hours ago
06.22.21
Jury Chooses To Convict Ex-St. Louis Police Officer…
 17 hours ago
06.22.21
Dave Chappelle Closes Out Tribeca Film Festival With…
 1 day ago
06.21.21
10 items
Azealia Banks Snatched Candace Owens By Barely There…
 1 day ago
06.21.21
15 items
Macy Gray Pens Op-Ed Calling For U.S. Flag…
 1 day ago
06.21.21
10 items
Drake Caught Talking to a Basketball Mom Courtside-…
 1 day ago
06.21.21
15 items
John Stockton Goes Full Anti-Vax In New Documentary,…
 1 day ago
06.21.21
Close