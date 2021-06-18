Poetry? In A Pandemic? Workshop For Teens

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Poetry? In a Pandemic (PIP) is a 7-week virtual art-intervention workshop where participants will attend COVID-19 and political education mini-seminars immersed in a poetry writing workshop. Attendees can expect to build and sharpen their skills in poetry writing, editing and performance with both peer and instructor feedback on their works. Students of PIP will also participate in two education seminars where they will reflect on its content via group discussion facilitated by teaching artists. PIP workshop attendees will also build connection and community with other youth poets in Durham County and surrounding.

This flash workshop will be held from July 5th-August 13th. Mondays and Wednesdays from 5-7pm ET

The Poetry? In a Pandemic series will culminate in a poetry slam between participants on August 21st.

To be eligible for this workshop you must:

– be from ages 13-19

– be eligible to be enrolled in public school

– have an interest in social justice issues, current events and virology (the study of viruses)

– be available to to attend two 120-min workshops via Zoom each week

– be willing to share your poetry aloud

– want to build and sharpen skills in poetry writing, construction, and performance

Open to all levels of poets, including those aspiring and experimenting.

This application will close on Friday, June 25th at 11:00pm. Decisions on who will be placed in this session will be sent out via email on July 1st.

This workshop is an LGBTQ+ intentional space and the instruction is grounded in a Black queer feminist framework.

This workshop series is sponsored by ACCORD (the Advanced Center for COvid Related Disparities) at North Carolina Central University, in partnership with Mariah M., Founder of the Blackspace Poetry program and 2020 Queer Mobilization Grantee. Read more about this workshop at the FAQs —> bit.ly/PIPfaqs.

For any questions regarding the application or submissions, please email steering-covid-slam@googlegroups.com

