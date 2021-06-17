Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

La La Files For Divorce From Carmelo Anthony

Official divorce documents were filed June 17 in New York

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Nas' 38th Birthday Party

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

After years of speculations, rumors, and hints that things between LaLa and NBA legend Carmelo Anthony may be coming to an end, official divorce documents were filed this week in a New York court. After 11 years of marriage, LaLa cited “irreconcilable differences” in her decision to part ways with Carmelo.

|| RELATED: Wendy Williams Predicts Divorce for Carmelo & La La Anthony[WATCH] ||

On Thursday (June 17), TMZ said a source close to LaLa confirmed that “they’ve been separated for a while but remain friends, as always, after 16 years together, and everything about the divorce is amicable.”

For many who followed the couple’s tumultuous romance, the split seemed to be coming for quite some time.

In 2019, People reported that after Melo was caught on a boat with another woman, he and LaLa were not only living apart but that the actress was “exploring her legal options” regarding their future as husband and wife.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

One year later, Lala spoke with Essence about many different topics like climbing in her career and co-parenting with Carmelo Anthony. She discussed that she and her husband have put aside their differences to raise their son Kiyan together.

Just this week, rumors once again began to circulate that Melo was on the prowl. This time with a Philly actress named Miyah J. Social media quickly pulled up the alleged sidechick’s social media for more insight. Not only is Miyah J hoping to make it big in Hollywood, but she also happens to be the niece of film director Lee Daniels.

The 12 Most Charming Photos Of Lala & Carmelo Anthony
0 photos

 

La La Files For Divorce From Carmelo Anthony  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
La La Files For Divorce From Carmelo Anthony
 4 hours ago
06.17.21
10 items
Juneteenth Reading List: 10 Books To Learn More…
 8 hours ago
06.17.21
Ciara Celebrates Her 39 LB Weight Loss Since…
 9 hours ago
06.17.21
Man Accused Of Double Murder Represents Himself And…
 9 hours ago
06.17.21
Protected: A Family That Slays Together, Stays Together:…
 10 hours ago
06.17.21
The Proud Boys Are So Broke That Their…
 10 hours ago
06.17.21
50 Cent Responds To Roger Stone Saying He…
 11 hours ago
06.17.21
20 items
Ohio’s Very Own: Photos & Classic Footage Of…
 1 day ago
06.17.21
New Domestic Terrorism Policy Launched To Counter Violent…
 1 day ago
06.16.21
For Papas Who Puff: Check Out These Smoker-Friendly…
 2 days ago
06.16.21
30 items
Happy 50th Birthday Tupac: Rare Pics & Videos…
 2 days ago
06.16.21
Supermodel Precious Lee Is Serving BAWDY in i-D…
 2 days ago
06.15.21
10 items
Hella Feelings: Issa Rae Shares Cast Photos From…
 3 days ago
06.15.21
10 items
Vaping While Black: Cops In Ocean City Taser…
 3 days ago
06.15.21
Close