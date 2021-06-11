Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: A Bernie Mac Biopic Is On The Way From John Legend’s Production Company [WATCH]

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

The legendary Bernie Mac is getting his flowers in an upcoming biopic from John Legend’s production company, Get Lifted.  According to The Wrap,  Mike Jackson, Legend’s business partner “made the announcement during a Q&A with Legend at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, saying that a deal had just been made between the studio and Bernie Mac’s estate that “John doesn’t know about yet.” There’s no date for the movie as of now because they’re searching for the perfect actor to portray the comedian.

Who do you think could play Bernie Mac?

 CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Beautiful Photos of Bernie Mac’s Daughter & Granddaughter [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Beautiful Photos of Bernie Mac’s Daughter & Granddaughter [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Beautiful Photos of Bernie Mac’s Daughter & Granddaughter [PHOTOS]

Beautiful Photos of Bernie Mac’s Daughter & Granddaughter [PHOTOS]

Bernie Mac will forever be remembered as one of the best comedians of all time and an original King of Comedy! Although, he is no longer with us, his legacy lives on through his beautiful daughter, Je’Niece Childress and grand-daughter. Click here to see 11 of our best photos of Bernie’s daughter and granddaughter!

Hot Spot: A Bernie Mac Biopic Is On The Way From John Legend’s Production Company [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
YOU’RE INVITED: Todd Dulaney’s Taking Over Get Up…
 6 hours ago
06.11.21
5 Beauty/Fashion Podcasts You Should Tune Into
 11 hours ago
06.11.21
12 items
Jeffrey Toobin’s CNN Return Possible After Zoom Masturbation…
 11 hours ago
06.11.21
Aja Naomi King’s Postpartum Body Looks Amazing In…
 1 day ago
06.10.21
Lady In Red: RHOA’s Tanya Sam Looked Gorgeous…
 1 day ago
06.10.21
Tyler Perry Bringing Madea Out of Retirement For…
 2 days ago
06.09.21
Three Columbus Police Officers Charged with Misconduct During…
 2 days ago
06.09.21
Mj Rodriguez, Laverne Cox and Monique Heart Will…
 2 days ago
06.09.21
Nike Debuts Their ‘Space Jam’ Collection, New LeBron…
 2 days ago
06.09.21
Duckie Thot Gets Called The Black Kendall Jenner…
 2 days ago
06.09.21
Lester Holt’s Kamala Harris Interview About The Border…
 3 days ago
06.08.21
Mariah Carey Sets The Record Straight About ‘Explosive’…
 3 days ago
06.08.21
Black Civil Rights Leaders, Politicians Wage ‘Full-Court Press’…
 3 days ago
06.08.21
Fight Night Fashion: Ari Fletcher, Reginae Carter And…
 3 days ago
06.08.21
Close