This Weekend’s Community Calendar Events

CLICK HERE TO ENTER YOUR COMMUNITY EVENTS

Here are a list of upcoming community calendar events that you and your family can be a part of:

SATURDAY JUNE 12 TH … Stop Hunger One community At A Time – Food Distribution will be at… HILLANDALE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – 2730 Hillandale Rd. Durham – 9:30am until food is distributed. Hosted by Hillandale Elementary school, We are Kings along with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC, and Lisa Green with Marketing with a Twist. (have your trunks clean and open – one box per family, max of 2 families per vehicle)

… Stop Hunger One community At A Time – Food Distribution will be at… HILLANDALE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – 2730 Hillandale Rd. Durham – 9:30am until food is distributed. Hosted by Hillandale Elementary school, We are Kings along with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC, and Lisa Green with Marketing with a Twist. (have your trunks clean and open – one box per family, max of 2 families per vehicle) MONDAY – JUNE 14 TH 7PM – ZOOM INFORMATION SESSION – JOIN THE DURHAM CHAPTER OF JACK AND JILL OF AMERICAN ALONG WITH LOCAL PEDIATRICIANS AND SCIENTIEST TO LEARN MORE ABOUT HOW VACCINES ARE MADE AND HOW SAFE THEY ARE FOR OUR TEENS AND CHILDREN AS THEY BECOME AVAILABLE TO THEM. RSVP AT jjdurhamcommunity@gmail.com.

7PM – ZOOM INFORMATION SESSION – JOIN THE DURHAM CHAPTER OF JACK AND JILL OF AMERICAN ALONG WITH LOCAL PEDIATRICIANS AND SCIENTIEST TO LEARN MORE ABOUT HOW VACCINES ARE MADE AND HOW SAFE THEY ARE FOR OUR TEENS AND CHILDREN AS THEY BECOME AVAILABLE TO THEM. RSVP AT jjdurhamcommunity@gmail.com. SATURDAY JUNE 19 TH … JUNETEENTH PARKING LOT JAM – 316 HEBRON RD. DURHAM. 1-5PM. WITH MUSIC AND FUN… INCLUDING THE HILLSIDE ALUMNIT CHOIR AND PFIZER VACCINATION CLINIC FROM 1-3PM (walk ins). SOCIAL DISTANCING AND MASKS INFORCED.

… JUNETEENTH PARKING LOT JAM – 316 HEBRON RD. DURHAM. 1-5PM. WITH MUSIC AND FUN… INCLUDING THE HILLSIDE ALUMNIT CHOIR AND PFIZER VACCINATION CLINIC FROM 1-3PM (walk ins). SOCIAL DISTANCING AND MASKS INFORCED. SATURDAY JUNE 19 TH – 10AM – 4PM – JUNETEENTH COMMUNITY OUTREACH CELEBRATION OF FREEDOM – 305 E. SEAWELL ST. SANFORD, NC. THERE WILL BE FREE CLOTHES, FOOD, SINGING, GIVEAWAYS AND MUCH MORE. FOR MORE INFO CONTACT – INCREASING FAITH DELIVERANCE MINISTRIES AT: 919-292-2884.

– 10AM – 4PM – JUNETEENTH COMMUNITY OUTREACH CELEBRATION OF FREEDOM – 305 E. SEAWELL ST. SANFORD, NC. THERE WILL BE FREE CLOTHES, FOOD, SINGING, GIVEAWAYS AND MUCH MORE. FOR MORE INFO CONTACT – INCREASING FAITH DELIVERANCE MINISTRIES AT: 919-292-2884. STARTING SUNDAY JUNE 20 TH – 25 TH – JOIN BETHEL FAMILY WORSHIP CENTER FOR AN OPEN AIR FESTIVAL – A COMMUNITY COMING TOGETHER FOR MUSIC, DRAMA, DANCE AND THE WORD. 7:30PM – 9PM NIGHTLY @ BETHEL FAMILY WORSHIP CENTER – FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. CALL 919-688-1565 FOR MORE INFORMATION.

– 25 – JOIN BETHEL FAMILY WORSHIP CENTER FOR AN OPEN AIR FESTIVAL – A COMMUNITY COMING TOGETHER FOR MUSIC, DRAMA, DANCE AND THE WORD. 7:30PM – 9PM NIGHTLY @ BETHEL FAMILY WORSHIP CENTER – FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. CALL 919-688-1565 FOR MORE INFORMATION. SATURDAY JUNE 26TH…7AM … WE ARE ONE… ARE HOSTING A PROSTATE CANCER WALK, RUN, RIDE AT EDGECOMBE COMMUNITY COLLEGE – 225 TARBORO ST. IN ROCKY MOUNT, NC FROM 7AM – 1PM FOR EMMANUEL HEALTH EDUCATION.

ALSO TRENDING ON THELIGHTNC.COM

Black Music Month 2021

This Weekend’s Community Calendar Events was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: