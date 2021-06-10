The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Ep. 19 “Girl Crush”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
June is Pride Month and the ladies chat about celebrities who recently came out. Guess which co-host has never kissed a girl! Plus, we talk about Mo’Nique’s advice to ditch the bonnets outside & the Real Housewives of Atlanta saga continuing with some alleged cheating.

We’ll wrap it out with the guys shooting their shot in Lore’ls DMs and the Final Question To Undress!

