Remember when Jacquees deemed himself the new “King Of R&B?” We can think of at least five soul singers from the new age that have the chops to challenge him on that, but he definitely gets credit for just being bold enough to make the claim.

Being king means paying homage to those that came before him though, which he does at the upcoming 2021 Black Music Honors in a stage tribute to ’90s R&B icon Ginuwine. Thankfully our girl Persia Nicole was on board to get the full scoop from His Highness himself on how it came together and what we should expect.

In our brief chat with Jacquees, he speaks candidly on new music projects coming up, including a collaborative single with Queen Naija off his forthcoming third album, and of course his tribute to the “Same Ol’ G” hitmaker. According to the “king” himself, Ginuwine was very pleased with the performance and got his flowers in full that night. We can’t wait to watch!

Check out Persia Nicole’s interview with Jacquees for Black America Web below, and catch his onstage tribute to Ginuwine at the 2021 Black Music Honors when it airs on June 19 via Bounce TV:

 

Jacquees Discusses His Tribute To Ginuwine At The 2021 Black Music Honors

