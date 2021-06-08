Fight Night Fashion: Ari Fletcher, Reginae Carter And Tommie Lee Knockout The Style Competition

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul fight may have been a bit of a drab, but the fashions at the event were definitely a knockout. The ladies did not come to Miami to play, and we’ve got the scoop on the designer threads that lit up Hard Rock Stadium.

Reginae Carter

Reginae looked absolutely flawless in Dolce & Gabbana! Her stylist, No IG Jeremy, took the mixed-print oversized, button down blouse and tied it up to match perfectly with Reginae’s tailored polka dot silk shorts. She accessorized the look with Giuseppe Zanotti sandals and the Dolce & Gabbana Amore tote bag. It’s safe to say she won the fashion match.

She attended the after party in a Lets Vogue Girls pink set paired with a Versace purse and matching heels.

Ari The Don

Ari pulled up on the fight night scene draped in a two-piece Balmain set. The model and business woman completed her look with gold accessories and a pink dainty purse to match her fly.

Jayda Cheaves

Jayda Cheaves showed legs and hip in a black David Koma SS21 RTW dress, Rene Caovilla strappy heel sandals, and a Judith Leiber studded bag. She finished the look off in diamonds and clear crystallized eye frames. Jazzy!

Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods kept it simple and sophisticated for fight night in a black sports bra crop top, a black oversized button down shirt, sparkly high-waist pants, and a studded Prada purse.

Sharelle Rosado

Chad OchoCinco’s soon-to-be wife Sharelle Rosado, shined in a Maxie J low plunging, draped silver sequin dress, ankle strap heels, and a matching clutch.

Tommie Lee

Reality show star and rapper Tommie Lee came out swinging in this off-the-shoulder, all-in-one black ensemble by YSL. She kept it simple in the accessory department with black sunshades, diamond jewelry, and black ankle strap heels.

Which look was your favorite?

