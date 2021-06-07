Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Alicia Keys Recalls Memory With Prince + 3 Arrested After $3 Million Buglary At 50 Cent’s Business [WATCH]

It recently marked 20 years since Alicia Keys’ first record ‘Songs In A Minor’ and she recently told the detailed story on how she got permission from Prince to sample his music.  She asked him to let her cover his 1982 single ‘How Come You Don’t Call Me’ for her debut album.  She visited Paisley Park and she remembered how he had about 900 pianos and showed her where he recorded some of his most memorable songs.

In other news, 3 men were arrested are looting around $3 million in cash and jewelry from one of 50 Cent‘s businesses.  Police say it took them five months to fully investigate the situation that happened back in January and track the men down.

 

Happy birthday to the one and only A. Keys—one of this generations most revered musicians and an innovator of style. On her 38th birthday, here's a roundup of some of the Grammy-winning artist’s flyest looks throughout the years.

