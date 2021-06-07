Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ashanti Is Serving Lewks While On Vacation And We’re Like Yaaas!

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection

Source: PrettyLittleThing.com / PrettyLittleThing.com

One thing about Ashanti – she’s going to go on vacation, get sexy bikini flicks off, and make us all live vicariously through her! Our good sis is always (and I mean always) on vacation and she ALWAYS looks good while doing it! Her IG page is full of photos from her many exotic vacations in places like Mexico, Antigua, and most recently, Nairobi and Miami which honestly took our travel envy to a whole new level.

Earlier this week (after dropping heat after heat on Instagram from her Kenyan vacation) she posted up in Miami and reminded us again why she’s forever our body goals. While headed for a night out, she stopped to take a quick flick wearing a colorful two-piece Versace outfit with green sandals. She wore her hair in a blunt bob and rocked blinged-out jewelry on both her wrists and her neck.

She then gave us an even better look at the full ‘fit when she shared this sexy video of herself to her IG. “Hey, friend!”

And what’s an Ashanti vacation without a bikini flick or two? In her true fashion, she shared this sexy pic to her IG page that had us all running to the gym. Rocking a white and gold suit by Bikini Crush Swimwear, the singer and actress looked like a true masterpiece as she posed in front of an exotic painting and showed off her killer curves. She paired the look with Giuseppe Zanotti sandals, matching sunnies, and a colorful cover-up.

 

And just because two is always better than one, she gave us another angle of herself wearing the now sold-out swimsuit. “Exotic aesthetic ⚜” she captioned the photo to which fans replied with fire, heart, and heart emojis with one commenting, “Natural bodies fa ever winning 😍.” We know that’s right!

 

As long as Ashanti keeps living her best life on vacation, we’re going to continue living vicariously through her IG page! Can’t want to see what heat she drops next!

Don’t miss… 

Keyshia Cole And Ashanti Give New Meaning To The Phrase ‘Fashionably Late’

Ashanti, Lizzo And Serena Williams Flaunt Their Bikini Body

 

 

Ashanti Is Serving Lewks While On Vacation And We’re Like Yaaas!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Robert De Niro Tried to Hook Up with…
 7 hours ago
06.07.21
11 items
Diaper Donald Trump #TrumpPants Getting Slandered
 8 hours ago
06.07.21
Beyoncé Trends On Social Media After NBA Finals…
 8 hours ago
06.07.21
Ashanti Is Serving Lewks While On Vacation And…
 8 hours ago
06.07.21
Mariah Carey Leaves Roc Nation After Jay-Z Argument,…
 8 hours ago
06.07.21
9 items
Ladies Love Purple Prince: 19 Women Who Ruled…
 9 hours ago
06.07.21
Clarence Williams III, Character Actor Known For ‘The…
 24 hours ago
06.06.21
10 items
Twitter Hosts Welcome Party For Prince Harry And…
 1 day ago
06.06.21
‘I’m Still Here’: 40 Years Since The First…
 1 day ago
06.06.21
Mayo Infused MLB Announcer Called Out For Racist…
 3 days ago
06.04.21
Tiffany Haddish To Star In And Produce Biopic…
 3 days ago
06.04.21
5 items
The Bulletin: The Walls Group Teases New Music,…
 3 days ago
06.04.21
Mississippi School Accused Of Moving The Goal Post…
 3 days ago
06.04.21
13 items
Erica Mena Drops Safaree & Other Reality Show…
 3 days ago
06.04.21
Close