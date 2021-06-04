This Weekends Community Events

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

This weekend enjoy food distributions and food trucks… here’s a list of what’s going on this weekend in and around our community. List your event that’s FREE and open to the community on our community calendar and we will help to get the word out.

FRIDAY JUNE 4 TH … Stop Hunger One community At A Time – Food Distribution will be at Mt. Zion Church – 9030 Harnett-Dunn Hwy. in Dunn, NC 3pm until the food is gone. Sponsored by Midway Area Churches & Ryan Ray along with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC, and Lisa Green with Marketing with a Twist. (have your trunks clean and open – one box per family, max of 2 families per vehicle)

JUNE 5 TH – 2PM TASTE OF SOUL NC – Enjoy some of your Favorite Food Trucks, both Sweet and Savory at the Beautiful Durham Central Park – 501 FOSTER ST. IN DURHAM – All Food trucks were spaced apart to account for Social Distancing and there will be free Face Masks for those that need them and Hand-Wash stations. 9197804169

SATURDAY JUNE 12 TH … Stop Hunger One community At A Time – Food Distribution will be at… HILLANDALE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – 2730 Hillandale Rd. Durham – 9:30am until food is distributed. Hosted by Hillandale Elementary school, We are Kings along with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC, and Lisa Green with Marketing with a Twist. (have your trunks clean and open – one box per family, max of 2 families per vehicle)

STARTING SUNDAY JUNE 20 TH – 25 TH – JOIN BETHEL FAMILY WORSHIP CENTER FOR AN OPEN AIR FESTIVAL – A COMMUNITY COMING TOGETHER FOR MUSIC, DRAMA, DANCE AND THE WORD. 7:30PM – 9PM NIGHTLY @ BETHEL FAMILY WORSHIP CENTER – FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. CALL 919-688-1565 FOR MORE INFORMATION.

SATURDAY JUNE 26TH…7AM … WE ARE ONE… ARE HOSTING A PROSTATE CANCER WALK, RUN, RIDE AT EDGECOMBE COMMUNITY COLLEGE – 225 TARBORO ST. IN ROCKY MOUNT, NC FROM 7AM – 1PM FOR EMMANUEL HEALTH EDUCATION.

