Interview With Rich Tolbert I’m Alive

Local
| 06.04.21
Dismiss

Click Here To Listen Live

Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Source: @victoriasaidit / Radio One Digital

 

Melissa’s Pick Hit of the Week featured new music from singer, songwriter Rich Tolbert Jr..  Listen to the interview as Rich shares the moment where the song I’m Alive was birthed, and the struggles that he has had to overcome.

“I’M ALIVE” by Stellar Nominated artist Rich Tolbert Jr., was, and continues to be a part of my daily meditation, and a constant encouragement to me. The lyrics ring true and resonate more and more each day; “I’M ALIVE…He didn’t let me die…and this is not an accident, I’M ALIVE, because there’s more…”

Interview With Rich Tolbert I’m Alive  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Mayo Infused MLB Announcer Called Out For Racist…
 5 hours ago
06.04.21
Tiffany Haddish To Star In And Produce Biopic…
 5 hours ago
06.04.21
5 items
The Bulletin: The Walls Group Teases New Music,…
 5 hours ago
06.04.21
Mississippi School Accused Of Moving The Goal Post…
 5 hours ago
06.04.21
13 items
Erica Mena Drops Safaree & Other Reality Show…
 6 hours ago
06.04.21
Legendary Duke Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski To Retire…
 22 hours ago
06.04.21
10 items
The Magic of Josephine Baker & 10 Black…
 1 day ago
06.04.21
Tensions Spark After Minneapolis Officials Move To Clear…
 1 day ago
06.03.21
AbsoluteJOI’s Daily Hydrating Sunscreen Gave My Melanin The…
 1 day ago
06.03.21
Akbar V Claps Back At Philly For Telling…
 1 day ago
06.03.21
Franklin Saint Back: Damson Idris Returns To Twitter…
 1 day ago
06.03.21
Barack Obama Makes Surprise Visit To Chicago Youth…
 1 day ago
06.03.21
Ma’Khia Bryant’s Family Supports Probe Of Her Time…
 1 day ago
06.03.21
Shut Up Already! Peter Thomas Calls Out Women…
 2 days ago
06.02.21
Close