Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Akbar V Claps Back At Philly For Telling Her to Leave [Video]

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Akbar V

Source: Love And Hip Hop Atlanta / VH1

Akbar V has been in news recently after a fight broke out between her and Alexis Skyy. Following that was a lot of back and forth on the internet between the two groups. Residents of Philly were not feeling Akbar V after the foolery that went down in the city days prior. In fact, trolls online created a notice to vacate Akbar V out of the city of Philadelphia.

Following the request from “The Whole Philly” was Akbar’s response. Get your popcorn ready people.

RELATED: Philly Twitter Starts Bidding After Steak 48 Makes a $100 Minimum Per Person Rule

RELATED: Philly Comedian A-Town Turns a New Leaf &amp; Gets Baptized!

RELATED: The World’s Longest Cheesesteak Is Now Officially From Philly [Video]

HOMEPAGE

Akbar V Claps Back At Philly For Telling Her to Leave [Video]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Tensions Spark After Minneapolis Officials Move To Clear…
 6 hours ago
06.03.21
AbsoluteJOI’s Daily Hydrating Sunscreen Gave My Melanin The…
 7 hours ago
06.03.21
Akbar V Claps Back At Philly For Telling…
 9 hours ago
06.03.21
Franklin Saint Back: Damson Idris Returns To Twitter…
 9 hours ago
06.03.21
Barack Obama Makes Surprise Visit To Chicago Youth…
 9 hours ago
06.03.21
Ma’Khia Bryant’s Family Supports Probe Of Her Time…
 9 hours ago
06.03.21
Shut Up Already! Peter Thomas Calls Out Women…
 1 day ago
06.02.21
Ex-Astronaut Sentenced To 4 Years In Prison After…
 1 day ago
06.02.21
Omarion, Lalah Hathaway And Kierra Sheard Unite For…
 1 day ago
06.02.21
50 Cent’s Girlfriend Cuban Link Apologizes To Vivica…
 1 day ago
06.02.21
Singer Kelly Price Puts Promoter On Blast For…
 1 day ago
06.02.21
Kandi Burruss Kicks Off Pride Month In This…
 1 day ago
06.02.21
Regina King Discovers She’s Rumored To Direct The…
 1 day ago
06.02.21
Free Samples Are Making a Comeback at Sam’s…
 1 day ago
06.02.21
Close